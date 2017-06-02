The Seahawks will honor Hall of Fame defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy, who was found dead on May 23 in Orlando, by wearing a No. 96 decal on their helmets.
The Seahawks will honor Hall of Fame defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy, who was found dead on May 23 in Orlando, by wearing a No. 96 decal on their helmets. Cheryl Hatch AP
The Seahawks will honor Hall of Fame defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy, who was found dead on May 23 in Orlando, by wearing a No. 96 decal on their helmets. Cheryl Hatch AP
Seahawks Insider Blog

Seahawks Insider Blog

Where there is no offseason

Seahawks Insider Blog

June 02, 2017 12:39 PM

Seahawks honor late Cortez Kennedy with NFL helmet decal

By Todd Milles

tmilles@thenewstribune.com

RENTON

The Seahawks will carry a little bit of All-Pro defensive lineman Cortez Kennedy with them for every game of the 2017 NFL season.

The organziation announced Friday just shortly before its open-to-the-public OTA workout that each player will wear a “96” decal on the back of his helmet to honor the former Seattle first-round pick, who unexpectedly died May 23 in Orlando, Florida at the age of 48.

The decal will be placed in the lower left corner just above the “Seattle” name plate.

Coach Pete Carroll reportedly announced how the team would honor Kennedy at a memorial celebration Thursday in the former defensive tackle’s hometown of Osceola, Arkansas.

The All-American out of the University of Miami was selected third overall in the 1990 NFL Draft by Seattle, and played 167 games with the organization. He had 668 tackles and 58 sacks with the Seahawks.

He was named the 1992 NFL defensive player of the year for a 2-14 squad, recorded 14 sacks.

Kennedy was part of the 2012 Hall of Fame class.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp

Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 0:47

Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp
Rookie WR Cyril Grayson talks about three-day mini camp Sunday 3:44

Rookie WR Cyril Grayson talks about three-day mini camp Sunday
New Seahawks S Delano Hill after 2 days of rookie minicamp 2:37

New Seahawks S Delano Hill after 2 days of rookie minicamp

View More Video

About the Seahawks Insider Blog

@gbellseattle

Gregg Bell joined The News Tribune in July 2014. Bell had been the director of writing for the University of Washington's athletic department for four years. He was the senior national sports writer in Seattle for The Associated Press from 2005-10, covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season and beyond. He's also been The Sacramento Bee's beat writer on the Oakland Athletics and Raiders. The native of Steubenville, Ohio, is a 1993 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and a 2000 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.

Sports Videos