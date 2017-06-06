Marshawn Lynch goes Speak Mode in Oakland. For four whole minutes

Marshawn Lynch did something Tuesday in Oakland that he rarely did in Seattle. He spoke to the media.
And for four whole minutes.
The all-pro running back who played six seasons with the Seahawks and helped them win a Super Bowl, is nearly as famous for his tight lips as he is for his bruising running style.
His interactions with the media at Super Bowls 48 and 49 can be summed up in two quotes.
Super Bowl 48: “I’m just about that action, boss.”
And Super Bowl 49: “I’m just here so I don’t get fined.”
The 31-year-old recently came out of retirement and signed with the Oakland Raiders. Lynch was born and raised in Oakland and attended nearby University of California, Berkeley. He was drafted 12th overall by the Buffalo Bills in 2007 and joined the Seahawks in 2010.
Lynch wasn’t asked about the Seahawks on Tuesday and he did not mention his former team.
Lynch said the Raiders impending move to Las Vegas inspired him to comeback to play. He said he wanted to give local kids a chance to see their local heroes before the team moves.
“They get to see somebody who actually did it from where they from and for the team that they probably idolized,” Lynch said.
Lynch spent his brief press conference, which the Raiders posted to its Twitter account, addressing his love for his hometown.
“I got the whole town, you feel me though, riding with me so that’s good what they got going on ...,” Lynch said. “I got a whole new Oakland behind me, though. The way we feel just about where we are from and why we represent where we from so hard is because we know what the struggle is and how we get down.
“So, every home game that I get to come to this (stadium) I’m probably going to be riding with the whole town. So when you are going into something like that knowing that you got a whole, it ain’t like I’m coming to y’all’s city and I’m riding with y’all. This is actually born and raised and bred and running down them alley ways. And I really did that right here and now I get an opportunity to play here.”
Lynch also talked about the way the team has marketed his return to the Bay Area.
“The billboards is for the commercial people,” Lynch said. “You get outside and walk in the cracks you get to find out what’s real.”
With that, he ended the press conference by saying “appreciate it though” then standing up and moving away from the microphone.
