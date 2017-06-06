Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) is stopped by Seattle Seahawks defenders including linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) and strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) in a 2015 game. Wagner and Chancellor recently made the NFL Network’s top 100 players of 2017 list
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) is stopped by Seattle Seahawks defenders including linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) and strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) in a 2015 game. Wagner and Chancellor recently made the NFL Network’s top 100 players of 2017 list Ann Heisenfelt AP File
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) is stopped by Seattle Seahawks defenders including linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) and strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) in a 2015 game. Wagner and Chancellor recently made the NFL Network’s top 100 players of 2017 list Ann Heisenfelt AP File
Seahawks Insider Blog

Seahawks Insider Blog

Where there is no offseason

Seahawks Insider Blog

June 06, 2017 9:38 PM

2 more Seahawks make NFL’s top players list, but superstar calls rankings ‘a joke’

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

Two more Seattle Seahawks defensive stars made the NFL Network’s top 100 players list this week as one of the league’s stars called the list a joke.

Seahawks safety Kam Chancelor made the list at No. 34 (two spots lower than last year) and linebacker Bobby Wagner was 39th (after being unranked last year) when the network released the latest section of its list of the top players for the upcoming season.

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans made the list at No. 35 and was not impressed. He was injured for most of last season. He was third on the list last season.

He tweeted, “I played 3 games… this list is a joke.”

Chancellor and Wagner don’t have problems with the list judging by their recent retweets.

Last season, Chancellor had 86 tackles and two interceptions and Wagner led the NFL with a franchise record 167 tackles.

The NFL Network releases 10 new members of its list each week. Seahawks on the list so far are defensive ends Michael Bennett (46) and Cliff Avril (56) and receiver Doug Baldwin (88).

The Seahawks’ first preseason game is Aug. 13 at the San Diego Chargers. The regular season starts Sept. 10 at Green Bay.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner talks after OTAs Tuesday

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner talks after OTAs Tuesday 0:45

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner talks after OTAs Tuesday
Gregg Bell on Thomas Rawls' flying more from Seahawks OTAs 4:14

Gregg Bell on Thomas Rawls' flying more from Seahawks OTAs
Doug Baldwin on Colin Kaepernick: 'No doubt he'll have a job rather quickly' 0:45

Doug Baldwin on Colin Kaepernick: 'No doubt he'll have a job rather quickly'

View More Video

About the Seahawks Insider Blog

@gbellseattle

Gregg Bell joined The News Tribune in July 2014. Bell had been the director of writing for the University of Washington's athletic department for four years. He was the senior national sports writer in Seattle for The Associated Press from 2005-10, covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season and beyond. He's also been The Sacramento Bee's beat writer on the Oakland Athletics and Raiders. The native of Steubenville, Ohio, is a 1993 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and a 2000 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.

Sports Videos