More Videos

3:01 Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas's return from broken leg: "He looks good"

3:19 What Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard expects from 49ers

3:02 Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell on Seahawks O-line, run game, more

2:52 What Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner expects from 49ers Sunday

1:24 Russell Wilson on what owner Paul Allen means to Seahawks players

1:58 Pro Bowl DE Cliff Avril on opening loss at GB, hosting SF this weekend

3:09 Tom Cable on his Seahawks offensive line in opener — Not good enough

3:02 Pete Carroll on Seahawks getting Thomas Rawls back this week vs SF for needy run game

2:02 Pete Carroll assesses Seahawks O-line from opening loss at Green Bay

1:56 Pete Carroll's day-after assessment of Seahawks' opener

1:23 Michael Bennett on his, Seahawks' opener after tumult of past few weeks

1:44 Seahawks rookie DT Nazair Jones on huge debut, interception of Aaron Rodgers