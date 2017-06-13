Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas's return from broken leg: "He looks good"

Wilson completed 14 of 27 passes for 158 yards. This was the sixth time in the last 16 regular-season games he didn’t throw for a touchdown.
This was the fifth time in their last 16 regular-season games the Seahawks’ defense held a foe to 17 points or fewer -- yet Seattle lost.
The interception was returned for a touchdown, but a flag on the return took the score off the board.
Michael Bennett had 1 1/2 of sacks against Green Bay.
Seattle managed just three goals in Sunday’s 17-9 loss to the Packers in an ugly, worrisome opener.
Seattle fails to score a touchdown, has one defensive one called back in losing for the eighth consecutive time at Lambeau Field dating to 1999.
The line couldn’t give Wilson -- and thus the offense -- enough time to produce any sustained yards or points.