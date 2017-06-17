On Saturday morning, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson posted to his Instagram feed a picture of himself in front of Seattle Children’s Hospital with a vehicle loaded with electric razors.
June 17, 2017 11:28 AM

Seahawks’ Russell Wilson delivering Father’s Day gifts at Seattle Children’s Hospital

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

It appears Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t wait to the last minute to pick a Father’s Day gift.

On Saturday morning, the Pro Bowler posted to his Instagram feed a picture of himself in front of Seattle Children’s Hospital with a vehicle loaded with electric razors. The caption: “Can’t wait to head to @SeattleChildrens hospital with a special surprise for all of the incredible dads on behalf of @BraunUS.”

In just over two hours the post about his sponsored visit received more than 28,000 likes.

Wilson makes regular visits to patients and their families at the hospital. Wilson, 28, will celebrate his first Father’s Day as a dad on Sunday. He and wife Ciara had a daughter in April.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

