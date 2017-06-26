New running back Eddie Lacy (27), quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and the Seahawks begin training camp July 30 at team headquarters in Renton.
New running back Eddie Lacy (27), quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and the Seahawks begin training camp July 30 at team headquarters in Renton. Ted S. Warren AP
New running back Eddie Lacy (27), quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and the Seahawks begin training camp July 30 at team headquarters in Renton. Ted S. Warren AP
Seahawks Insider Blog

Seahawks Insider Blog

Where there is no offseason

Seahawks Insider Blog

June 26, 2017 3:26 PM

Training camp begins July 30, first of 11 practices open to fans in Renton

By Gregg Bell

gbell@thenewstribune.com

Will Russell Wilson have a better running game supporting him? How well will Eddie Lacy fit with Thomas Rawls as lead running backs?

What will the offensive line look like?

Who is the new starting right cornerback? The strong-side linebacker?

How far along is Tyler Lockett in his recovery from a broken leg?

The Seahawks will begin answering all that and more for the 2017 season on July 30.

The team announced Monday its official dates for training camp, which again is at Seahawks headquarters in Renton. Camp begins with reporting day on Saturday, July 29. That’s 15 days before the first exhibition game, at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Seattle’s first training-camp practice is Sunday, July 30. That’s the first of 11 practices open to the public through Aug. 16, when training camp ends. On Aug. 18 the team plays its second of four preseason games, at home against Minnesota.

The team says fans wanting to attend training camp must register through seahawks.com beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 29. Fans 15 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Only fans that register through Seahawks.com/TrainingCamp will be allowed to attend practice.

The Seahawks sold out all of their training-camp practices last year; more than 34,000 fans attended.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

TNT's Gregg Bell on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason practices

TNT's Gregg Bell on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason practices 6:58

TNT's Gregg Bell on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason practices
Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham 2:25

Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham
Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell on 'last day of school' before break, more 2:37

Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell on 'last day of school' before break, more

View More Video

About the Seahawks Insider Blog

@gbellseattle

Gregg Bell joined The News Tribune in July 2014. Bell had been the director of writing for the University of Washington's athletic department for four years. He was the senior national sports writer in Seattle for The Associated Press from 2005-10, covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season and beyond. He's also been The Sacramento Bee's beat writer on the Oakland Athletics and Raiders. The native of Steubenville, Ohio, is a 1993 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and a 2000 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.

Sports Videos