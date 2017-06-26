Training camp begins July 30, first of 11 practices open to fans in Renton

Will Russell Wilson have a better running game supporting him? How well will Eddie Lacy fit with Thomas Rawls as lead running backs?
What will the offensive line look like?
Who is the new starting right cornerback? The strong-side linebacker?
How far along is Tyler Lockett in his recovery from a broken leg?
The Seahawks will begin answering all that and more for the 2017 season on July 30.
The team announced Monday its official dates for training camp, which again is at Seahawks headquarters in Renton. Camp begins with reporting day on Saturday, July 29. That’s 15 days before the first exhibition game, at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Seattle’s first training-camp practice is Sunday, July 30. That’s the first of 11 practices open to the public through Aug. 16, when training camp ends. On Aug. 18 the team plays its second of four preseason games, at home against Minnesota.
The team says fans wanting to attend training camp must register through seahawks.com beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 29. Fans 15 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult. Only fans that register through Seahawks.com/TrainingCamp will be allowed to attend practice.
The Seahawks sold out all of their training-camp practices last year; more than 34,000 fans attended.
