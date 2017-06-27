How many Seahawks are top 20 players? None, if you ask the NFL Network

There are no Seattle Seahawks among the top 20 players in the NFL according to the rankings the NFL Network finished rolling out Monday evening.
All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman was the highest-rated Seahawks players on the list of the Top 100 Players of 2017. Sherman ranks 21st.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady ranks No. 1, unseating Carolina quarterback Cam Newton, who dropped to 44th. Denver linebacker Von Miller was second and Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones was third.
The NFL Network has been releasing its list 10 players at a time since April.
Other Seahawks making the list include quarterback Russell Wilson (No. 24), safety Earl Thomas (No. 30), safety Kam Chancellor (No. 34), linebacker Bobby Wagner (No. 39), defensive end Michael Bennett (No. 46), defensive end Cliff Avril (No. 56) and receiver Doug Baldwin (No. 88).
In 2016, Wilson ranked 17th and Sherman was 20th.
The Seahawks’ first preseason game is Aug. 13 at the Los Angeles Chargers. The regular season starts Sept. 10 at the Green Bay Packers.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments