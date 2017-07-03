More Videos

1:07 Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full "Beast Mode"

6:58 TNT's Gregg Bell on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason practices

2:37 Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell on 'last day of school' before break, more

2:41 Seahawks DC Kris Richard on how sharp rookie CB Shaquill Griffin is, more

2:25 Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham

2:13 Michael Bennett on Colin Kaepernick: "There is no logical reason" why QB remains unemployed

2:06 Michael Bennett: Russell Wilson is "the perfect quarterback" for Seahawks, "perfect leader"

2:07 Richard Sherman on ESPN story of Seahawks locker-room strife: "Nonsense"

2:11 Richard Sherman: "We didn't" ask for trade from Seahawks this offseason

2:43 Richard Sherman says he wants to play for the Seahawks for the rest of his career

1:19 Richard Sherman: "I may have gone over the top" in sideline confrontations with Seahawks coaches