Desmond Trufant. Jermaine Kearse. Marcus Peters. Coolest camp counselors ever?

The Atlanta Falcons may have ruined winter for Seahawks-loving Tacoma youth, but they’ll try to make their summer on Saturday.
Six months after knocking the Seahawks out of the playoffs, five Atlanta Falcons players are expected to attend a free football camp on Saturday at Wilson High School. The 3rd Desmond Trufant Competition Camp is open to kids entering grades 9-12. Cleats and gloves are required but shirts will be provided.
Seahawks receiver Jermaine Kearse played at the University of Washington with Trufant and is also expected to be at the at the camp.
Other NFL players expected to attended the camp include center Cornelius Edison (a Curtis High graduate) and cornerbacks Robert Alford, C.J. Goodwin and Brian Poole of the Falcons; all-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters (a former UW player) of the Kansas City Chiefs; defensive tackle Xavier Cooper (a Wilson High graduate) of the Cleveland Browns and Scott Chricton (a Foss High graduate) of the Minnesota Vikings.
The camp is noon-2:30 p.m. and more than 250 kids are expected to participate in drills. An awards ceremony and complimentary lunch follow the event.
Trufant is a Wilson High graduate and a Pro Bowl cornerback for the Falcons. The Falcons beat the Seahawks 36-20 in the NFC divisional round on Jan. 14. The Falcons went on to win the NFC title. A shoulder injury kept Trufant from playing during the postseason run that culminated with the Falcons blowing a 25-point lead against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments