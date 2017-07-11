Falcons corner back Desmond Trufant, a Wilson High grad, walks through the field after a game at CenturyLink on Oct. 16, 2016. Trufant is holding a free football camp for high school-age kids on Saturday, July 15.
Falcons corner back Desmond Trufant, a Wilson High grad, walks through the field after a game at CenturyLink on Oct. 16, 2016. Trufant is holding a free football camp for high school-age kids on Saturday, July 15. Joshua Bessex Staff file, 2016
Falcons corner back Desmond Trufant, a Wilson High grad, walks through the field after a game at CenturyLink on Oct. 16, 2016. Trufant is holding a free football camp for high school-age kids on Saturday, July 15. Joshua Bessex Staff file, 2016
Seahawks Insider Blog

Seahawks Insider Blog

Where there is no offseason

Seahawks Insider Blog

July 11, 2017 11:48 AM

Desmond Trufant. Jermaine Kearse. Marcus Peters. Coolest camp counselors ever?

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

The Atlanta Falcons may have ruined winter for Seahawks-loving Tacoma youth, but they’ll try to make their summer on Saturday.

Six months after knocking the Seahawks out of the playoffs, five Atlanta Falcons players are expected to attend a free football camp on Saturday at Wilson High School. The 3rd Desmond Trufant Competition Camp is open to kids entering grades 9-12. Cleats and gloves are required but shirts will be provided.

Seahawks receiver Jermaine Kearse played at the University of Washington with Trufant and is also expected to be at the at the camp.

Other NFL players expected to attended the camp include center Cornelius Edison (a Curtis High graduate) and cornerbacks Robert Alford, C.J. Goodwin and Brian Poole of the Falcons; all-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters (a former UW player) of the Kansas City Chiefs; defensive tackle Xavier Cooper (a Wilson High graduate) of the Cleveland Browns and Scott Chricton (a Foss High graduate) of the Minnesota Vikings.

The camp is noon-2:30 p.m. and more than 250 kids are expected to participate in drills. An awards ceremony and complimentary lunch follow the event.

Trufant is a Wilson High graduate and a Pro Bowl cornerback for the Falcons. The Falcons beat the Seahawks 36-20 in the NFC divisional round on Jan. 14. The Falcons went on to win the NFC title. A shoulder injury kept Trufant from playing during the postseason run that culminated with the Falcons blowing a 25-point lead against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full "Beast Mode"

Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full 1:07

Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full "Beast Mode"
TNT's Gregg Bell on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason practices 6:58

TNT's Gregg Bell on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason practices
Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham 2:25

Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham

View More Video

About the Seahawks Insider Blog

@gbellseattle

Gregg Bell joined The News Tribune in July 2014. Bell had been the director of writing for the University of Washington's athletic department for four years. He was the senior national sports writer in Seattle for The Associated Press from 2005-10, covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season and beyond. He's also been The Sacramento Bee's beat writer on the Oakland Athletics and Raiders. The native of Steubenville, Ohio, is a 1993 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and a 2000 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.