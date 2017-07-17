Then-St. Louis head coach Dick Vermeil was Dana LeDuc’s boss for just one season -- this 1999 one in which the Rams beat Tennessee to win the Super Bowl. LeDuc, the Seahawks’ strength and conditioning coach under Dennis Erickson from 1995-98, hosted Vermeil last weekend at LeDuc’s charity golf tournament benefiting youth sports in Gray Harbor County.
Then-St. Louis head coach Dick Vermeil was Dana LeDuc’s boss for just one season -- this 1999 one in which the Rams beat Tennessee to win the Super Bowl. LeDuc, the Seahawks’ strength and conditioning coach under Dennis Erickson from 1995-98, hosted Vermeil last weekend at LeDuc’s charity golf tournament benefiting youth sports in Gray Harbor County. AP File Photo/Dave Martin
Then-St. Louis head coach Dick Vermeil was Dana LeDuc’s boss for just one season -- this 1999 one in which the Rams beat Tennessee to win the Super Bowl. LeDuc, the Seahawks’ strength and conditioning coach under Dennis Erickson from 1995-98, hosted Vermeil last weekend at LeDuc’s charity golf tournament benefiting youth sports in Gray Harbor County. AP File Photo/Dave Martin
Seahawks Insider Blog

Seahawks Insider Blog

Where there is no offseason

Seahawks Insider Blog

July 17, 2017 4:24 PM

Ex-Seahawks strength coach Dana LeDuc keeps Grays Harbor County in shape

By Gregg Bell

gbell@thenewstribune.com

Players and current coaches aren’t the only Seahawks impacting the Pacific Northwest.

My News Tribune colleague Todd Milles has a great profile of Dana LeDuc. He is a former strength and conditioning coach for the Seahawks.

He is the current Helper of Grays Harbor.

Last weekend LeDuc got one of his former bosses in the NFL -- his Super Bowl-winning one -- to come to Ocean Shores on Washington’s Pacific coast. Ex-coach Dick Vermeil teed off as a guest of his former strength coach, for LeDuc’s sixth annual charity golf tournament. It benefits one of LeDuc’s causes in Grays Harbor County, Grays Harbor Youth Athletics.

It’s a indicator of how good a guy LeDuc is that he formed such a bond with Vermeil to have him come out to Grays Harbor to help up his charity -- even though LeDuc worked for Vermeil for only one season. That happened to the be St. Louis Rams’ Super Bowl-winning season of 1999, the year after LeDuc’s last one working for the Seahawks.

“Dana is a special guy,” Vermeil, 80, told Milles. “And the older you get, the more you realize how many obligations you have to the people who have helped you become successful. Dana was instrumental in us turning that whole (Rams) program around.

“And this is my way of saying, ‘Thank you!’”

LeDuc is now 64 and retired. He was born in Tacoma and graduated from Washington High School in Parkland. He was a champion shot-putter for the University of Texas in the mid-1970s. He then became the Longhorns’ first strength and conditioning coach in 1978, focused primarily on Texas’ football program.

Midway through Dennis Erickson’s tenure of winning national championships at the University of Miami, he hired his fellow Western Washington native away from Texas to be Miami’s head strength and conditioning coach. That was in 1992. Erickson took LeDuc with him from the Hurricanes to Seahawks when Erickson moved to the NFL as Seattle’s new head coach in 1995. LeDuc was the Seahawks strength coach until the team fired Erickson in 1998 following Seattle’s 8-8 season.

Milles details that during LeDuc’s time with the Seahawks the coach had a vacation cabin in Grays Harbor County. He found the area west of Olympia on the coast relaxing, but also noticed the region’s tough economic times in the 1990s. That’s when he decided to help -- and has been helping ever since. He’s “adopted,” as Milles writes, the Hoquiam football team among youth sports programs in the county.

You can read all of LeDuc’s story of helping Grays Harbor County here.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full "Beast Mode"

Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full 1:07

Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full "Beast Mode"
TNT's Gregg Bell on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason practices 6:58

TNT's Gregg Bell on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason practices
Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham 2:25

Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham

View More Video

About the Seahawks Insider Blog

@gbellseattle

Gregg Bell joined The News Tribune in July 2014. Bell had been the director of writing for the University of Washington's athletic department for four years. He was the senior national sports writer in Seattle for The Associated Press from 2005-10, covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season and beyond. He's also been The Sacramento Bee's beat writer on the Oakland Athletics and Raiders. The native of Steubenville, Ohio, is a 1993 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and a 2000 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.