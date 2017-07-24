Seahawks’ Michael Bennett is writing the book on ‘How to Make White People Uncomfortable’

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett is writing a book called ‘How to Make White People Uncomfortable,’ his co-author said Monday.
Dave Zirin, sports editor for the progressive magazine The Nation, announced the project on Twitter.
Zirin said he’s the co-author, and that the book will be released in 2018 by Haymarket Books.
He said Bennett describes the book as about: “the NFL, racism, intersectionality, and athletes being no longer silenced.”
Publishers Weekly announced the project Friday in a round-up of new book deals. That announcement called the book: “Things That Make White People Uncomfortable,” and said it will come out in April.
Zirin also tweeted about the book: “Can already say that Michael Bennett is one of the most hilarious humans I’ve ever met. Bill Hicks in shoulder pads. People will feel that.”
