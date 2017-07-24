Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett walks onto the field for warm ups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016.
Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett walks onto the field for warm ups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Joshua Bessex Staff file photo
Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett walks onto the field for warm ups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, December 4, 2016. Joshua Bessex Staff file photo
Seahawks Insider Blog

Seahawks Insider Blog

Where there is no offseason

Seahawks Insider Blog

July 24, 2017 9:23 AM

Seahawks’ Michael Bennett is writing the book on ‘How to Make White People Uncomfortable’

By Alexis Krell

akrell@thenewstribune.com

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett is writing a book called ‘How to Make White People Uncomfortable,’ his co-author said Monday.

Dave Zirin, sports editor for the progressive magazine The Nation, announced the project on Twitter.

Zirin said he’s the co-author, and that the book will be released in 2018 by Haymarket Books.

He said Bennett describes the book as about: “the NFL, racism, intersectionality, and athletes being no longer silenced.”

Publishers Weekly announced the project Friday in a round-up of new book deals. That announcement called the book: “Things That Make White People Uncomfortable,” and said it will come out in April.

Zirin also tweeted about the book: “Can already say that Michael Bennett is one of the most hilarious humans I’ve ever met. Bill Hicks in shoulder pads. People will feel that.”

Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full "Beast Mode"

Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full 1:07

Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full "Beast Mode"
TNT's Gregg Bell on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason practices 6:58

TNT's Gregg Bell on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason practices
Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham 2:25

Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham

View More Video

About the Seahawks Insider Blog

@gbellseattle

Gregg Bell joined The News Tribune in July 2014. Bell had been the director of writing for the University of Washington's athletic department for four years. He was the senior national sports writer in Seattle for The Associated Press from 2005-10, covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season and beyond. He's also been The Sacramento Bee's beat writer on the Oakland Athletics and Raiders. The native of Steubenville, Ohio, is a 1993 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and a 2000 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.