Fullback Marcel Reece (44) runs against Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) during the first half an NFC divisional playoff game Jan. 14. Quarterback Russell Wilson confirmed on Friday the former UW Huskies receiver is returning to the Seahawks on a free-agent contract. Training camp begins Sunday.
Fullback Marcel Reece (44) runs against Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) during the first half an NFC divisional playoff game Jan. 14. Quarterback Russell Wilson confirmed on Friday the former UW Huskies receiver is returning to the Seahawks on a free-agent contract. Training camp begins Sunday. John Bazemore AP
Fullback Marcel Reece (44) runs against Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) during the first half an NFC divisional playoff game Jan. 14. Quarterback Russell Wilson confirmed on Friday the former UW Huskies receiver is returning to the Seahawks on a free-agent contract. Training camp begins Sunday. John Bazemore AP
Seahawks Insider Blog

Seahawks Insider Blog

Where there is no offseason

Seahawks Insider Blog

Russell Wilson and, yes, Guy Fieri announce Marcel Reece returning to Seahawks

By Gregg Bell

gbell@thenewstribune.com

July 28, 2017 6:15 PM

Marcel Reece is apparently coming back to Seattle and the Seahawks.

Let’s take Russell Wilson’s word for that. Not Guy Fieri’s.

The Seahawks quarterback posted on Twitter Friday his approval for Reece, the four-time Pro Bowl fullback with Oakland and last season’s productive late-season pickup for Seattle, returning to the Seahawks on a free-agent contract.

Reece played in the final four regular season games plus two in the playoffs for the Seahawks in December and January. Those were the first two playoff games of his eight-year career. His contract then expired, and the 32-year old remained a free agent -- until now, two days before the first practice of Seattle’s training camp.

He’d been in the back of the team’s mind for months. The Seahawks have only two fullback on the 90-man roster: rookie Algernon Brown and free agent Kyle Coleman. They have a combined zero NFL games of experience. Reece has 98.

Now about Guy Fieri.

Apparently Reece recently befriended the celebrity chef. Fieri on Friday morning posted on his Twitter account the first news of Reece re-signing with Seattle.

What a world we live in here in 2017, eh?

Reece played wide receiver for the University of Washington. He said in December he still has roots in Seattle from his college days.

“A lot,” he said. “My home church. Pastor. Friends. Ex-teammates.”

Now the guy who caught eight touchdown passes as a wide receiver in his final college season for UW, before no NFL team drafted him, is back with the Seahawks – as a four-time Pro Bowl fullback. How did that happen?

“Honestly, I showed up to training camp," Reece said of his rookie season with the Oakland Raiders in 2010, “and Al Davis said I was his new fullback. That’s how it went.”

The late Raiders owner was notorious for his hands-on, sometimes one-way approach to his players, and his acumen for talent acquisition and allocation.

Seahawks offensive-line coach Tom Cable was the Raiders’ head coach when Davis switched Reece to fullback on that summer day in Napa, California, seven years ago.

Asked if he knew the owner was making Reece the Raiders’ new fullback, Cable smiled knowingly.

"Yeah," Cable said, "if we didn’t before, we knew it after."

Reece was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl in 2025, then got suspended for the final game of the ‘15 season and the first three games of this season for violating the league’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs. He reportedly said a legal "natural plant root extract by the name of Umcka" he took converted into the banned substance "methylhexanamine."

The day after his suspended ended, in September, the Raiders released him.

Now he’s apparently back to be the lead blocker for Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise and the primary running backs.

JEANPIERRE RETURNS -- AS A COACH

The Seahawks announced their former backup center Lemuel Jeanpierre has returned to the team as an offensive assistant coach.

Jeanpierre, 30, spent part of six seasons as a center and guard with Seattle. He began his NFL career on the Seahawks’ practice squad in 2010. He made 11 starts during his Seahawks career and played in 63 regular-season games and nine in the playoffs. He was on the Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning team in the 2013 season.

He last played in 2015 for the Seahawks, appearing in 10 games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full "Beast Mode"

Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full 1:07

Lynch scores soccer goal in flip flops, gets tossed for going full "Beast Mode"
TNT's Gregg Bell on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason practices 6:58

TNT's Gregg Bell on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason practices
Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham 2:25

Pete Carroll on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason, Jimmy Graham

View More Video

About the Seahawks Insider Blog

@gbellseattle

Gregg Bell joined The News Tribune in July 2014. Bell had been the director of writing for the University of Washington's athletic department for four years. He was the senior national sports writer in Seattle for The Associated Press from 2005-10, covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season and beyond. He's also been The Sacramento Bee's beat writer on the Oakland Athletics and Raiders. The native of Steubenville, Ohio, is a 1993 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and a 2000 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.