Marcel Reece is apparently coming back to Seattle and the Seahawks.
Let’s take Russell Wilson’s word for that. Not Guy Fieri’s.
The Seahawks quarterback posted on Twitter Friday his approval for Reece, the four-time Pro Bowl fullback with Oakland and last season’s productive late-season pickup for Seattle, returning to the Seahawks on a free-agent contract.
Homie is coming back!!! @CelReece45 #GoHawks— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 28, 2017
Reece played in the final four regular season games plus two in the playoffs for the Seahawks in December and January. Those were the first two playoff games of his eight-year career. His contract then expired, and the 32-year old remained a free agent -- until now, two days before the first practice of Seattle’s training camp.
He’d been in the back of the team’s mind for months. The Seahawks have only two fullback on the 90-man roster: rookie Algernon Brown and free agent Kyle Coleman. They have a combined zero NFL games of experience. Reece has 98.
Now about Guy Fieri.
Apparently Reece recently befriended the celebrity chef. Fieri on Friday morning posted on his Twitter account the first news of Reece re-signing with Seattle.
I'm no @JayGlazer but I'm happy to break the news that my brutha @CelReece45 is reportin to @Seahawks camp!— Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 28, 2017
What a world we live in here in 2017, eh?
Reece played wide receiver for the University of Washington. He said in December he still has roots in Seattle from his college days.
“A lot,” he said. “My home church. Pastor. Friends. Ex-teammates.”
Now the guy who caught eight touchdown passes as a wide receiver in his final college season for UW, before no NFL team drafted him, is back with the Seahawks – as a four-time Pro Bowl fullback. How did that happen?
“Honestly, I showed up to training camp," Reece said of his rookie season with the Oakland Raiders in 2010, “and Al Davis said I was his new fullback. That’s how it went.”
The late Raiders owner was notorious for his hands-on, sometimes one-way approach to his players, and his acumen for talent acquisition and allocation.
Seahawks offensive-line coach Tom Cable was the Raiders’ head coach when Davis switched Reece to fullback on that summer day in Napa, California, seven years ago.
Asked if he knew the owner was making Reece the Raiders’ new fullback, Cable smiled knowingly.
"Yeah," Cable said, "if we didn’t before, we knew it after."
Reece was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl in 2025, then got suspended for the final game of the ‘15 season and the first three games of this season for violating the league’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs. He reportedly said a legal "natural plant root extract by the name of Umcka" he took converted into the banned substance "methylhexanamine."
The day after his suspended ended, in September, the Raiders released him.
Now he’s apparently back to be the lead blocker for Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise and the primary running backs.
JEANPIERRE RETURNS -- AS A COACH
The Seahawks announced their former backup center Lemuel Jeanpierre has returned to the team as an offensive assistant coach.
Jeanpierre, 30, spent part of six seasons as a center and guard with Seattle. He began his NFL career on the Seahawks’ practice squad in 2010. He made 11 starts during his Seahawks career and played in 63 regular-season games and nine in the playoffs. He was on the Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning team in the 2013 season.
He last played in 2015 for the Seahawks, appearing in 10 games.
