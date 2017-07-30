Seahawks top rookie draft choice and defensive tackle Malik McDowell was injured this month in an ATV accident in his home state of Michigan, a source confirmed to The News Tribune.
Seahawks top rookie draft choice and defensive tackle Malik McDowell was injured this month in an ATV accident in his home state of Michigan, a source confirmed to The News Tribune. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com
Seahawks top rookie draft choice and defensive tackle Malik McDowell was injured this month in an ATV accident in his home state of Michigan, a source confirmed to The News Tribune. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com
Seahawks Insider Blog

Seahawks Insider Blog

Where there is no offseason

Seahawks Insider Blog

Seahawks top rookie pick Malik McDowell injured in ATV accident, playing status uncertain

By Gregg Bell

gbell@thenewstribune.com

July 30, 2017 1:42 PM

RENTON Seahawks top rookie draft choice Malik McDowell was involved in what the team termed a “vehicular accident” this month in Michigan. The uniquely athletic defensive lineman’s status to play this season is unknown.

Seahawks' statement on top rookie pick Malik McDowell's "vehicular accident"

Source with knowledge of Malik McDowell's situation back in his home state of Michigan confirms it was an ATV accident.

Gregg Bell gbell@thenewstribune.com

When I asked coach Pete Carroll on Sunday following the first practice of training camp if there was a possibility McDowell would not play for Seattle in 2017, Carroll replied: “We’ll see. We’ll see. I don’t know that.”

Pete Carroll on Malik McDowell's ATV accident, Seahawks future uncertain

Pete Carroll won't/was not able to answer if top rookie pick Malik McDowell will play this season.

Gregg Bell gbell@thenewstribune.com

“It’s challenging,” Carroll said, adding McDowell remains home in Michigan and no longer hospitalized. “He had extraordinarily high hopes to be here, be with us, and he’s not able to.”

NFL Network reported McDowell sustained “a concussion and facial injuries” in the accident.

McDowell posted a statement on his Twitter account Sunday after the Seahawks announced the accident. He indicated he’d be back with the team soon and that his injury, singular, “is not life or career threatening as some have speculated.”

A source with knowledge of McDowell’s situation back in Michigan confirmed to The News Tribune he was involved in an ATV accident.

NFL Network first reported that on Sunday. Its report came moments after a Seahawks spokesman read the above statement on the situation that McDowell’s family approved -- and while quarterback Russell Wilson was saying he and his teammates “were praying” for McDowell.

The Seahawks placed McDowell on the reserve/did-not-report list and signed defensive tackle Rodney Coe to take McDowell’s place on the 90-man preseason roster. Coe was an undrafted rookie free agent last year with Dallas.

The Seahawks couldn’t say more about McDowell’s accident or his injuries because his family did not authorize the team to do so. Because the accident happened away from football, during the players’ six-week break that ended with Saturday’s training-camp reporting deadline, the team for now has less latitude in detailing his incident.

“Everything’s above board and cleared, what we are doing,” Carroll said. “It’s just going to take a little while. And just because it’s the first time there’s a statement that’s come out, we’re just honoring the family and how to handle this properly.”

The Seahawks used McDowell in Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett’s role during offseason workouts: a hybrid, speed tackle in passing situations to create mismatches against opposing centers and guards. And at 6 feet 6 and 299 pounds with slithery quickness, Seattle’s first pick in this spring’s draft at the top of the second round had been likely to get many mismatches in his favor in that specialized role..

Whether he still will this season was unclear Sunday, though McDowell’s message was positive.

“We’ll wait and see,” Carroll said. “It’s been a little while since the accident happened. But we are still waiting to figure all that out.”

Sunday’s news gave added meaning to what McDowell tweeted with a praying-hands emoji on July 17, now apparently after his accident: “Just wanna thank the lord that I’m still here”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Seahawks' statement on top rookie pick Malik McDowell's "vehicular accident"

View More Video

About the Seahawks Insider Blog

@gbellseattle

Gregg Bell joined The News Tribune in July 2014. Bell had been the director of writing for the University of Washington's athletic department for four years. He was the senior national sports writer in Seattle for The Associated Press from 2005-10, covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season and beyond. He's also been The Sacramento Bee's beat writer on the Oakland Athletics and Raiders. The native of Steubenville, Ohio, is a 1993 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and a 2000 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.