DeShawn Shead, Tyler Lockett begin camp on PUP list; Dion Jordan also out

RENTON Technically, Tyler Lockett wasn’t even on the roster as the Seahawks began training camp.
Yet he’s closer to returning to full-go status than he’s been in eight months.
The Seahawks put their speedy wide receiver and Pro Bowl kick returner on the physically-unable-to-perform list at the start of camp on Sunday, the result of him breaking his tibia and fibula on Christmas Eve.
DeShawn Shead, Seattle’s starting cornerback from last season, and rookie offensive tackle Justin Senior also went on the PUP list.
New defensive end Dion Jordan (clean-up knee surgery this spring) went on the non-football injury list and is also exempt from the team’s 90-man roster limit, at least for now.
Lockett ran routes and caught passes during minicamp last month. But he watched Sunday’s practice wearing a hoodie under his No. 16 jersey on the sunny, 78-degree day.
Carroll said he believes Lockett’s stay on the PUP list will be a short one. Players on PUP can come off it at any time during the preseason and directly onto the 90-man roster.
“Yeah and I think that should be very short stint there (on PUP), just because of something we wanted to be sure and take care of,” Carroll said. “He didn’t clear his physical, so we placed him there to start.”
Shead had surgery in January after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the playoff loss at Atlanta. Carroll said Shead recently had a clean-up surgery to fix loose cartilage in that knee. The team believes this recent procedure will accelerate his return to playing.
It’s still possible that may not be until October. Shead is seven months out from his injury that often takes nine months or more of recovery time.
League rules stipulate only players on the PUP list to begin training camp can be on it to begin the regular season. Players on PUP to begin the regular season miss a minimum of the first six weeks.
“DeShawn had a minor surgery,” Carroll said. “He cleaned up something he needed done, and he is really excited about the change that has taken place. Just a little cartilage thing in his knee. He is thrilled about it, and we should expect to see really good progress made after that.”
Jordan was Miami’s third-overall choice in 2013 out of Oregon. He signed this spring after a checkered and injury-filled past with the Dolphins. He hasn’t played an NFL game since 2014.
Upon arriving with the Seahawks in April, his new team’s medical staff determined the need to have clean-up surgery on his knee. The 27-year old didn’t participate in last month’s minicamp, and is a question mark for availability in training camp.
That’s part of the reason Seattle this weekend signed Marcus Smith, a former No. 1 pick by Philadelphia. Smith was the second-team strongside linebacker behind Terence Garvin when the Seahawks scrimmaged in base defense Sunday.
Jordan has yet to practice this spring or summer, at least in the practices that have been open to the media.
“He’s doing good. He is doing really well coming back,” Carroll said. “It’s going to be a bit before we get him back here, but he has made a lot of progress. He had a pretty challenging off season get cleaned up and get his knee right and things like that, but he’s done a lot of positive things.
“His hopes and his spirits are up and we will see when the timing is. But I’m hoping we will be able to do something before the end of camp, for sure.”
