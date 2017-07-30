Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor extension: “We aren’t quite there yet... hopefully soon”

RENTON Kam Chancellor went face to face with Earl Thomas. And then they danced.

The Seahawks’ two star safeties were jogging between drills on Sunday during the first day of training camp. They found that in their zeal from being full go on day one following surgeries on both ankles plus a spring stint in a wheelchair (Chancellor) and a broken leg in December (Thomas) they were early for the start of the next drill. So they looked at each other. The found the groove to the old-school R&B blaring across the Virginia Mason Athletic Center’s fields. And they hopped up and down in unison.

Will Chancellor have millions more reasons to dance soon?

The 29-year-old strong safety and soul of the team began camp in the final year of his contract. It’s a deal most thought Seattle would have extended by now, given how beloved he is inside the locker room and how productive he’s been on the field.

Yet there is some of the stickiness: Chancellor hasn’t played a full season since 2013, because of multiple injuries plus his fruitless holdout for a new deal two summers ago.

It took exactly one practice into this preseason before coach Pete Carroll got asked about Chancellor’s contract situation.

“We have looked long and hard at that,” Carroll said. “There is a lot of real positive stuff coming.

“We aren’t quite there yet. But I think it’s nothing but positive stuff. But hopefully we will be able to get stuff done soon.”

“Stuff” includes an extension that would likely be for a more team-friendly cap number than $8.1 million, Chancellor’s current cap charge for 2017. It would likely have signing-bonus guarantees and back-loaded money beyond this year that Seattle could easily shed if his performance declines at age 30 and beyond.

The longer he goes without a new contract, the more this becomes something in Seattle’s real season.

Would the Seahawks have him play through the final year of his deal, to see if he can stay healthy and productive and he nears 30 years old, then pay him? Carroll’s words Sunday suggest no. But the Seahawks waited until the final month of K.J. Wright’s previous contract before extending it in December 2014, when the linebacker was finishing his rookie contract. He’s a year younger than Chancellor.

Will the Seahawks keep this from becoming any issue at all by getting a new deal done with Chancellor, pronto? Wilson got his $87.6-million, four-year extension on the first day of camp two years ago. The Seahawks practice again Monday and Tuesday, then have Wednesday off from practice.

Or could this become being a stinging case of the Seahawks not being able to pay everybody everything forever? Are they going to make a hard choice and let him go after this season, at age 30, to get some compensatory draft choice in return?

Again, Carroll’s words Sunday don’t suggest that scenario.

Yet this spring Seattle drafted Michigan’s Delano Hill in the third round. He’s 6 feet 1, 216 pounds, and known as an aggressive tackler against the run. Hill was the second-team strong safety behind Chancellor on Sunday.

“There’s no question (Hill) can play safety. We would say strong and free. He looks more like a hitter. He’s really physical,” Carroll said upon drafting him. “Might be a little more like Kam’s style.

“So we’ll see. ... We have a lot of hopes for this.”

Not as much hope as most of the Northwest has for seeing Chancellor get a new deal.