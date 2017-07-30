Training camp day 1: New starting O-line; Baldwin runs past Sherman; Wilson’s lighter

RENTON Top rookie Malik McDowell’s injury and uncertain future from an ATV accident in Michigan and the team “hopefully” close to getting Kam Chancellor a new contract were the biggest news items on the first day of Seahawks training camp.
But that’s far from all that happened in front of 2,444 fans on a sun-baked Sunday along Lake Washington.
PLAY OF THE DAY: The Seahawks changed up their usual camp practice routine and began the morning with team scrimmaging. That followed the new schedule they had for drills during offseason minicamp.
During Sunday’s early work, No. 1 wide receiver Doug Baldwin sprinted down the right seam near the numbers -- and past three-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman. Russell Wilson’s pass hit Baldwin in stride in the crook in the right arm for a star-filled touchdown catch.
OFFENSIVE LINE DU JOUR: It’s going to be an almost daily issue, the Seahawks’ quest to settle on and improve their offensive line. It will remain perhaps the most important task well into this season. The matter is likely to determine how the offense and thus this season goes for the defending NFC West champions.
Sunday’s first camp practice offered a combination on the first-team line I hadn’t seen in offseason OTAs or last month’s minicamp: George Fant was again at left tackle, as he ended the 2016 season. But Rees Odhiambo was the left guard, Justin Britt was again at center, offseason veteran signee Oday Aboushi was the right guard and last year’s top pick Germain Ifedi was at right tackle.
Mark Glowinski, last season’s left guard, had been the first-team right guard in OTAs and minicamp. He was the second right guard Sunday.
Luke Joeckel may end up being the starting left guard -- coach Pete Carroll reiterated Sunday Jacksonville’s former second-overall pick Seattle signed in March can start at left guard and left tackle. Joeckel did position drills but sat out team scrimmaging Sunday, just as he did in OTAs and minicamp. He is coming back from knee surgery in October that ended his 2016 season with the Jaguars after five starts at left guard. He then signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks in March that is guaranteeing him $7 million.
“Yeah, Luke went and we gave him a little bit of a break at the end of practice just to assess as we were going. But he looks like he is in great shape,” Carroll said. “We were very fortunate with Luke in the offseason, the way we adapted practice really helped him work throughout. He came out here really knowing his stuff. He is right in position to be a starter for us. We will see how that works out. We think he could start at guard or tackle. That is a great asset for us. He’s got experience, he’s been around. He is a heck of a football player and he is excited about being back and he is pumped up to add to this football team.”
Stay tuned.
DARKHORSE THAT SHOWED OUT: Rookie wide receiver David Moore, the team’s seventh-round pick from Division-II East Central Oklahoma, got coaches’ attention early in practice. Moments after Baldwin made his zooming catch, the 6-foot Moore bolted down the left sideline and four yards past his defender to catch a long throw into the end zone by backup quarterback Trevone Boykin.
Moore is trying to win a job in a crowded position group that will get even more packed when Tyler Lockett comes off the physically-unable-to-perform list soon. Moore was the second wide receiver Seattle drafted this spring, after third-round pick Amara Darboh from Michigan. Moore has 4.43 speed in the 40-yard dash and had 35 career touchdowns at East Central Oklahoma.
As nice as he TD catch was Sunday, Moore’s best chance to make the 53-man roster at the end of the preseason is by making a mark on special teams in preseason games. Those start Aug. 13 at the Los Angeles Chargers.
BEST MOMENT(S): Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett took a detour on his way from position drills to the team’s daily “bag drill,” which is the rousing start to each Seahawks practice all season long. Bennett’s towel-waving hop in front of the kids’ viewing section thrilled the young crowd.
Michael Bennett coming over to get the kids smiling during first practice of #Seahawks training camp. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/GLEjudWWpi— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 30, 2017
A minute later, Bennett and his pals did that bag drill. Coming right at you:
#Seahawks defense coming right at you in daily bag drill to start training camp. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/HQc4xQWJRT— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 30, 2017
Later, during team scrimmaging, Baldwin spotted Ciara sitting along the sideline near Sunday’s crowd of 2,444 fans. Baldwin walked over well beyond the sideline and gave Wilson’s wife and favorite music star a hug and smile. Then Wilson’s quarterback coach Carl Smith gave Ciara a hug, too.
One of Ciara’s songs blared from the sideline DJ’s system while her husband was throwing during a seven-on-seven passing drill.
Wilson, tight end Jimmy Graham and Lockett made thrilled the fans after practice when they began walking the people’s way to sign autographs.
Russell Wilson, Jimmy Graham, Tyler Lockett greet screaming #Seahawks fans following 1st practice of training camp. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/ExwYxrL59o— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 30, 2017
ABSENT: Running back C.J. Prosise is in camp, but missed practice. Carroll said the second-year running back and third-down back had the flu.
“He came in sick as a dog today with the stomach flu,” the coach said. “He was in good shape and came in ready to go, just came in sick in the morning.”
SAID AND HEARD: Wilson was asked why he’s picked 25 years as his goal for how long he plays. No NFL quarterback has played that long, by the way.
“Well, I’ve always aimed high,” Wilson said, grinning.
The $87.6 million quarterback says he weighed into camp Saturday at 208 pounds, about six pounds below what he weighed this time last year.
“Well, I think more than anything I had a couple dings that I haven’t had before,” he said of his 2016 season with a high-ankle sprain and sprained knee. “That was definitely a major part of the reason getting back to full strength and speed and health and trim and all that so that was definitely a major part of it. Because I wasn’t able to run at all during the season. I had to practice and couldn’t move and I would try to save it all for game day. Which was unfortunate, but played every game and played every play and all that.
“I think more than anything it was more of the longevity thought. Thinking about how long I want to play and all the things I want to be able to do. You just got to take it one day at a time, and it’s the investment in each day, investment in each moment and your teammates and everything else. So I want to do everything I can to help our football team win and win a lot and win often.”
