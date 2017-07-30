Lockett’s injury absence a chance for Jermaine Kearse to jumpstart his 2017

RENTON The Seahawks receiving corps looked sharp on the first day of training camp. But it was without a vital piece.
Receiver Tyler Lockett began training camp Sunday on the Seattle’s physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Lockett is still recovering from the devastating season-ending leg injury he sustained on Christmas Eve.
Though coach Pete Carroll said he expects Lockett’s PUP stay to be brief, it may gift veteran receiver Jermaine Kearse a chance to jumpstart his 2017, following his subpar ‘16. Lockett took Kearse’s job as Seattle’s starting, No. 2 wide receiver last December, before Lockett broke his leg. The day Lockett got hurt was the day of Kearse’s only touchdown catch of the 2016 regular season.
Kearse has kept a simple approach in situations like the one he has right now.
"Just be ready," the star at Lakes High School 10 years ago said, following Seattle’s first camp practice. "You just got to stay ready and make the most of each opportunity that comes around.”
Last season Lockett and Kearse were sizable pieces in the Seahawks’ passing game; both had 41 receptions in 2016. Lockett racked up 597 yards receiving and Kearse had 511.
But the only time Kearse has had fewer TD catches than that single one last season was in 2012, when he was an undrafted rookie from the University of Washington. He was a part-timer in the Seahawks’ offense then -- he had three catches in seven games in 2012 -- and played mostly on special teams his first year.
Near the end of 2016 Kearse called last season “a humbling year.” It was the first year of the three-year, $13.5 million extension he signed with his hometown team, and he heard his critics.
Just because Lockett is on PUP list now doesn't mean he won't be ready for the start of the regular season. He can come off PUP at any time during the preseason. The Seahawks put him there as a precaution; doctors have yet to clear him to fully practice. Only players at the PUP list at the start of training camp are eligible for the PUP list at the start of the regular season, if need be.
Until he returns, or if Lockett remains out longer than the team expects, it will put more responsibility on veterans Doug Baldwin, Kearse and Paul Richardson -- plus the rookie receivers, as well. They are already starting to make an impact.
Amara Darboh, the third-round pick from Michigan, was impressive during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. Seventh-round pick David Moore from Division-II East Central Oklahoma got coaches’ attention early in Sunday’s practice. Moments after Baldwin sprinted past three-time All-Pro Richard Sherman for a touchdown pass from Russell Wilson, the 6-foot Moore bolted down the left sideline and four yards past his defender to catch a long throw into the end zone by backup quarterback Trevone Boykin.
Wilson is one of those praising the work ethic of the first-year receivers.
"The rookies look really good, they're running really fast," Wilson said Sunday. "Us vets, we’ve set the standard-- and we set the standard early and often, and we'll continue that standard every day. Rookies worked really hard in the offseason. A lot of them were here, some were traveling together and I was able to work with some in the offseason, as well.
"A lot of rookies out here have no fear and that's the exciting part. You don't notice a major jump off from the one’s, to the two’s, to the three’s-- guys are really playing at an efficient level and understanding what we’re trying to do and understanding the concepts, as well."
Kearse is entering his sixth year with the Seahawks. He said he likes what the rookie receivers bring to the group. He also acts as that strong veteran voice in the locker room.
"(I tell them) Just be patient and control what you can control," Kearse said. "Just go out there and give every rep your all and be ready for your opportunity.”
