A lot to watch for on day 2 of Seahawks camp

RENTON After an unusually newsy first day of training camp -- top rookie Malik McDowell’s injury and uncertain future from an ATV accident in Michigan and the team “hopefully” close to getting Kam Chancellor a new contract being chief items -- the Seahawks are back on the field Monday morning for the second practice of the preseason.
Here is some of what I’ll be watching for starting at 10 a.m. at team headquarters, where another 2,500 or so fans will be watching and seeking autographs:
1. Any more information and updates on McDowell’s situation. The team’s top rookie draft choice from this spring felt compelled to write a rebuttal on his social-media pages Sunday following the Seahawks annoucing his “vehicular accident” in vague terms to comply with his family’s wishes. McDowell wrote his injury -- singular, not plural, after NFL Network had reported he had a concussion and facial lacerations -- is not life or career threatening. The athletic defensive tackle wrote he expects to “rejoin my teammates in Seattle in the next few days” and “you will see me back on the field in the near future.” But no one, including coach Pete Carroll, mentioned anything yet about McDowell being able to play this season. The Seahawks say their doctors have been in contact with McDowell’s in Michigan during his entire recovery from this accident. The team could have and perhaps would have had one of those doctors speak on his condition Sunday if it had been cleared to do so by McDowell’s family.
July 30, 2017
That fact and Sunday’s tone from the Seahawks suggest how serious this accident was and situation is. But we may not get any more information until McDowell arrives in camp. Whenever that may be. For now, the Seahawks have a hole in the defensive line where they thought they had a freakishly gifted lineman at 6 feet 6 and 299 pounds.
Most of all, they have a concern for their 21-year old’s well-being.
2. The next iteration of the starting offensive line. Sunday it was Oday Aboushi’s turn to join the derby to see who will start where when the season gets real Sept. 10 at Green Bay. Aboushi, the former Houston Texans and New York Jets part-time starter Seattle signed in March to a one-year deal, was the first-team right guard Sunday. That was after Mark Glowinski had started there in offseason organized team activities and minicamp last month. Rees Odhiambo was the starting left guard and George Fant the left tackle to begin camp, but Carroll again said how the team has supreme confidence Luke Joeckel can start at left guard or left tackle. Like he did in OTAs and minicamp, Joeckel did position drills Sunday but again sat out team scrimmaging. He’s coming off knee surgery in October.
This is likely to be an almost-daily item to watch, who is starting where, on what remains this team’s most concerning position group.
3. C.J. Prosise’s return. How many times did we watch for that last year? After an injury-filled rookie season that included absences starting with his first minicamp out of Notre Dame, the dynamic third-down back missed the first practice of 2017’s preseason. Carroll said Prosise was “sick as a dog” with a stomach flu, after he had reported to camp on time Saturday. A stomach flu is temporary and no cause for deep concern. But it was an alarming reminder the Seahawks would sure love to be able to count on a key, unique asset to their offense being on the field more often than he’s off it this year.
