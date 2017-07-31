Representatives for Mike Morgan (57) posted on Twitter Monday that the veteran outside linebacker is returning to the Seattle Seahawks on a free-agent contract. Morgan, 29, played for the team from 2011 through last season.
Veteran LB Mike Morgan apparently headed back to Seahawks

By Gregg Bell

July 31, 2017 10:03 AM

RENTON The Seahawks are apparently bringing back Mike Morgan.

So say the previously unsigned free agent’s representatives.

Morgan, 29, started three games last season as Seattle’s strongside linebacker. He would go into the competition for that starting job in 2017, along with Seahawks offseason acquisitions Terence Garvin and Michael Wilhoite.

The Seahawks had yet to announce Morgan’s signing as they were taking the field Monday morning for the second practice of training camp.

Garvin, mostly a special-teams player with Pittsburgh and Washington before signing with the Seahawks, was the starting strongside linebacker in base defense during camp’s first practice Sunday.

Morgan was a special-teams mainstay with the Seahawks from 2011 through last season. He’s been with Seattle coach Pete Carroll for the last decade, including when both were at USC.

The competition to start at strongside linebacker isn’t one of the most important ones of Seattle’s preseason because the Seahawks have been in base defense only about one-third of the time in recent seasons. They’ve been in nickel defense the majority of the time in this pass-happy NFL, with a fifth, “nickel” defensive back (Jeremy Lane) replacing the strongside linebacker on passing downs.

The Seahawks will need to drop a player, likely a reserve linebacker, from its 90-man preseason roster to make room for Morgan’s apparent arrival.

