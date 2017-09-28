What Seahawks think of C.J. Prosise’s sixth injury in 17 months on the team

RENTON Last month, when C.J. Prosise was hurt again, I asked Seahawks assistant head coach Tom Cable if he was getting concerned with all the injuries the dynamic-but-not-durable running back has had in 16 months with the team.
“I think we all are,” Cable said in mid-August.
Three games into his second season, Prosise is hurt again.
“He’s got an ankle that we are concerned about,” coach Pete Carroll said before Wednesday’s practice for Sunday night’s home game against the Indianapolis Colts. “We’ll see how it goes, give him a couple days before we have to declare what’s going on with him.
“But he’s got a significant ankle.”
Prosise and Doug Baldwin are the most iffy to play Sunday among the many veterans who got the midweek practice off:
#Seahawks Insider: Practice report. Many vets resting/maintaining injuries. Biggest apparent issues for Sunday vs Colts: Prosise, Baldwin pic.twitter.com/7uxcXYvDaD— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 28, 2017
This is the sixth injury the former Notre Dame wide receiver and third-down back for Seattle has had since the Seahawks drafted him in the third round in the spring of 2016.
Here are the injuries Prosise has had in the last 24 months:
2015 at Notre Dame:
1. Concussion
2. Ankle
2016 with Seahawks:
3. Hip flexor
4. Hamstring
5. Wrist
6. Scapula
2017 with Seahawks:
7. Groin
8. Ankle
So what is Cable saying after injury number eight, which Prosise apparently got running and getting tackled after catching a flip pass from Russell Wilson for 11 yards in the fourth quarter of last weekend’s loss at Tennessee? At this point, what can he count on Prosise to do?
“You can count on, when he’s out there, he’s a heck of a player and he’s productive,” Cable said. “And, so, that’s the way I look at it. You can never look at injuries; that’s part of this game. It’s going to happen. But I know when he’s out there and ready to go he’s been pretty darn productive.”
So, no message-sending this time from the running-game coordinator.
Darrell Bevell is the team’s offensive coordinator and play caller. Each week, he devotes a sizeable amount of scheming then the eventual game plan to a set of plays that isolate Prosise outside, inside, off a wing--wherever the Seahawks can get him the ball in space. Prosise is a key to Seattle’s hurry-up and no-huddle modes, which right now are the offense’s only consistent modes of production and points.
How much does it hamper Bevell and the game plan when Prosise keeps getting hurt?
"Well, I was excited that he made it three (games without getting hurt to start this season)," Bevell said. "That was probably the most that we have had him.
"But he is such a special talent and he does a lot of great things for us. So it is definitely a blow to you when you lose a guy like that. But it is obviously someone that maybe you can’t count on all the time."
"We don’t know if he is going to be in this game or not. We will see how well he progresses during the week, but if he makes it back, he makes it back. But he gives us a nice package, a nice dynamic player with all the different things he can do. He runs the ball really well, but catching the ball outside is a big deal as well."
When he’s on field, that is.
In Carroll-speak, “significant” to describe an injury is usally at or many above “legit”--and “legit” has often been for guys that have missed multiple games in recent seasons. “Significant” and “ankle” could signal a high-ankle sprain, the ligament tearing and damage above the relatively garden-variety sprained ankles at the joint itself from violently turning it inside or out.
A high-ankle sprain cost running back Thomas Rawls a month, until a couple weeks ago. He has just five carries for 4 yards in two games played this season.
This, of course, is all speculation. With Prosise, that’s been the case for most of his two Seahawks seasons.
