Lynch, Kaepernick jerseys are doormats as Missouri bar targets protests during anthem

A Missouri bar is being criticized for using Marshawn Lynch and Colin Kaepernick football jerseys as doormats, according to a Columbia-based NBC affiliate.
SNAFU owner, Jason Burle, told KOMU, “it’s not a race thing. A lot of people want to twist it around to be a race thing.”
Burle is opposed to NFL players kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice. He told KOMU he ordered the jerseys and taped them down in front of his bar. Lynch, a former Seattle Seahawks star, is one of the high profile players taking a knee during the anthem. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is credited with starting this method of protest during NFL games. He is no longer playing in the league.
The jerseys were originally placed in an order that read “Lynch Kaepernick.”
“If someone thinks that I mean personal harm to someone, they don’t know me,” Burle told KOMU. He reportedly changed the order of the jerseys.
Burle said he started SNAFU to honor military veterans. He told KOMU, “A lot of us military folks take that (kneeling during the anthem) personal to heart."
He said the makeshift doormats are are about showing respect for the flag.
“I commend them for what they’re doing, as far as the right goes,” Burle told KOMU. “I fought for that right. The same thing that gives them that right gives me the right to place these out here.”
