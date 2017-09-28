Earl Thomas misses another practice, but “he can breathe” so he’ll play Sunday

RENTON Earl Thomas missed a second consecutive day of practice with a knee injury. That became new on Wednesday.
But there’s no new concern the most indispensable player on the Seahawks defense will be in a Buffalo Wild Wings instead of playing in Sunday night’s game against Indianapolis.
So says the three-time All-Pro safety’s defensive coordinator and former defensive backs coach.
“Here is one thing I know about Earl: As long as he doesn’t have any broken bones and he can breathe, he can play,” Kris Richard said following Thursday’s practice without Thomas. “So yeah, right now, it’s not a concern. He is still preparing as if he is going to play.
“And we fully expect him to.”
The only games Thomas has missed since Seattle drafted him in the first round in 2010 are last November at Tampa Bay when he had a badly strained hamstring--and comically watched that game at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Portland--then the last four of last regular season and two playoff games in January. Those latter absences came after he broke his tibia Dec. 4.
The Seahawks’ words are not an unequivocal on Doug Baldwin. Their top wide receiver missed another practice with a groin strain he got while making a career-high 10 catches on 15 targets last weekend in the loss at Tennessee.
The team didn’t expect Baldwin to practice this week, though when asked if he is going to play against the Colts Baldwin said Wednesday: “That’s the plan.”
Baldwin has missed two games in his career: in 2012 when he was injured during his second season with the Seahawks and in the NFL.
Running back C.J. Prosise appears to be unlikely to play Sunday because of an ankle injury he got in the fourth quarter against the Titans. J.D. McKissic, who has been inactive for the first three games, could get some of Prosise’s role as a third-down, pass-catching back.
So could rookie and leading back Chris Carson. He’s done everything impressing coaches since the start of training to win the No.-1 job over Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy so far through three games.
