Seahawks star tells national audience he hopes protests during anthem will ‘change culture’

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, left, sits during the singing of the national anthem as center Justin Britt, right, stands next to him before an NFL football preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. Bennett will speak about the context of his protests during the national anthem and his meeting with a group of military veterans during NBC’s broadcast of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Elaine Thompson AP file