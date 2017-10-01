Disappearance of Thomas Rawls, emergence of Chris Carson continue with Rawls inactive

SEATTLE The disappearance of Thomas Rawls continues. So does the coinciding emergence of rookie Chris Carson as the Seahawks’ new lead running back.
Seattle left Rawls as a healthy inactive player for the first time in his three-season career Sunday night before it hosted Indianapolis.
C.J. Prosise was also inactive because of an ankle injury he got the previous week at Tennessee. Sunday night was the 13th time in 22 regular-season and postseason games since Seattle drafted Prosise in the third round of the 2016 draft that he missed a game because of injury.
RB C.J. Prosise inactive tonight vs Colts (ankle), sweating, signing for fans after early pregame workout #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/Yl0U5Jo51v— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 1, 2017
So the Seahawks’ healthy tailbacks against the Colts were Carson, the surprising seventh-round draft choice, plus recently mothballed Eddie Lacy and J.D. McKissic. McKissic was active for the first time in four games this season.
“Thomas is unfortunately not going to dress tonight,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider told the team’s pregame radio network show Sunday afternoon, “but he's got such a great attitude.
“He's chomping at the bit, but it's a long, long season.”
Doug Baldwin was active to play, as expected. The Seahawks’ top wide receiver missed two practices this past week with a strained groin. He still hasn’t missed a game since 2012.
Rawls entered the preseason as Seattle’s lead back, expected to compete with Lacy’s challenge for the top job. But Rawls got a high-ankle sprain after two carries in the first preseason game Aug. 13. In the ensuing month he missed, Carson seized the lead job with decisive, one-cut-and-go running. The two-year back at Oklahoma State has also showed unexpected skills in pass catching and route running, making him able to do some of Prosise’s jobs on third downs.
Rawls has five carries for 4 yards this season.
Asked Wednesday how he was doing after being active last weekend at Tennessee but playing just one snap, Rawls said: “Oh, I’m fine. I trust the coaches. I trust the process.”
Lacy entered Sunday night with five carries and 3 yards through three weeks of the regular season. The team’s splashiest offseason acquisition who signed a one-year, prove-it contract in March with $2,865,000 guaranteed, was a healthy scratch two weeks ago, for Seattle’s home win over San Francisco.
The rest of the Seahawks’ inactives Sunday: cornerback Neiko Thorpe (second consecutive game missed because of an ankle injury), rookie safety Tedric Thompson, former starting right guard Mark Glowinski (for the second straight week after losing his job to Oday Aboushi), rookie guard Jordan Roos and offensive tackle Isaiah Battle.
