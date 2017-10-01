Michael Bennett has 8 Seahawks teammates join him on bench during national anthem

SEATTLE The Seahawks’ protest of mistreatment of minorities and the need for police reform in our society continues.
This time, Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett had eight of his teammates on Seattle’s bench with him during the national anthem, before Sunday night’s home game against the Indianapolis Colts. Every one of the Seahawks’ active defensive linemen -- Bennett, Cliff Avril, Frank Clark, Sheldon Richardson, Nazair Jones, Jarran Reed, Garrison Smith, Marcus Smith -- plus linebacker Michael Wilhoite sat during The Star Spangled Banner.
#Seahawks entire defensive line plus LB Michael Wilhoite sit during national anthem in Seattle. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/3Ei6sn96nd— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 2, 2017
Seahawks center Justin Britt, who is white, stood to the defensive players’ right, with his arm on Avril’s shoulder. Guard Oday Aboushi stood next to Britt.
All 8 #Seahawks defensive linemen plus LB Michael Wilhoite sit on bench during national anthem. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/l8U2sisnWw— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 2, 2017
Bennett, the son of a U.S. Navy veteran, met with veterans from the Army before the game. Those former military personnel also met with some Colts players.
The Colts stood on the opposite sideline during Sunday’s anthem with arms interlocked.
The Colts released a statement from their players a few hours before the game about the protests during the national anthem that have shaken up the NFL for the second week in a row.
Its intent was to clear the air about why they have knelt during the anthem. The Colts said that was not to disrespect the U.S. flag, but to raise awareness and push dialogue about “real equality, the injustices against black and brown people, police brutality, respect, unity, and equal opportunity. Our players are hurting, our people are hurting, our neighborhoods are hurting, and kneeling was a direct response to that hurt.”
A statement from our players: pic.twitter.com/B844SSbW73— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 1, 2017
Last weekend, the Seahawks chose to stay inside their locker room in Nashville and the Tennessee Titans did, too, during the anthem.
President Donald Trump wrote more posts on Twitter this weekend saying players should stand for the anthem to respect the United States flag and our country.
