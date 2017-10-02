Seahawks’ Chris Carson has leg fracture, Rees Odhimabo still in hospital

Seahawks impressive rookie lead running back Chris Carson has a leg fracture below the knee and will miss this weekend’s game at the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams and likely well beyond, coach Pete Carroll told Seattle’s KIRO-AM radio Monday morning.
“He will be out,” Carroll said.
Carson got his leg buckled beneath him as Indianapolis’ Jon Bostic fell on it making a tackle on a run for zero yards late in the Seahawks’ 46-18 win Sunday night.
Carroll said Carson may have a high-ankle sprain, ligament damage above the joint, but the team does not yet know that. The seventh-round pick from Oklahoma State was still getting evaluated Monday morning, including pending magnetic resonance imaging exams.
The coach said there was initial feeling of relief within the team that the injury did not look as severe as it appeared on the field, because initial X-rays did not show a break in or around Carson’s ankle. It took further searching to find Carson’s fracture higher up the leg.
Fellow running back Thomas Rawls had a cracked fibula in his leg last September. He missed seven games.
Rawls was a healthy inactive on Sunday night for the first time in his three-season career. Carroll said on his weekly day-after radio show Monday morning that with Carson’s injury "we'll just turn that page and get going with Thomas.”
Carroll reiterated what he said after the previous night’s game, that the Seahawks are fortunate to have Rawls healthy and ready to step in with Carson out. Rawls was the lead back last season until he got hurt, and at the start of this preseason--until he got a high-ankle sprain in the first exhibition game. He missed a month, including the opener at Green Bay Sept. 10, then returned with five carries for 4 yards in the week-two win over San Francisco. Those remain the only times he’s touched the ball this season. He played just one snap Sept. 24 in the loss at Tennessee, as Carson strengthened his hold on the lead job over Rawls and Eddie Lacy.
Given he was in sweats on the sideline while his teammates romped without him against the Colts, it’s likely to be an angry Rawls preparing to play the Rams for the early-season lead in the division this Sunday.
Lacy and J.D. McKissic, the breakout star with two touchdowns against the Colts in his season debut, will be the other running backs at Los Angeles. McKissic earned more carries with his 30-yard run the first time he touched the ball against Indianapolis, and more than the 10 snaps he got in that game.
Seahawks left tackle Rees Odhiambo remained hospitalized Monday morning having further tests done. He got hit in the chest at the end of a drive in the first half against the Colts but stayed in the game and played all 68 snaps on offense. Then he had trouble breathing in the locker room. With general manager John Schneider, Carroll and teammates watching the scary scene in worry and silence, paramedics from the Seattle Fire Department came into the locker room and eventually got Odhiambo off the floor and onto a stretcher before they moved him to an ambulance that took him to the hospital.
Carroll said Odhiambo did not have damage to his sternum so far as the team can tell. But, again, he will still getting examined and tested.
Carroll also told 710 ESPN radio in Seattle that running back C.J. Prosise should be able to play Sunday against the Rams (3-1). Prosise missed the Colts game with an ankle injury, his 13th time out with an injury in 22 games since Seattle drafted him in the third round in 2016. But he was sweating then signing autographs for fans after what Carroll said was a successful workout on the ankle about an hour before Sunday night’s game.
RB C.J. Prosise inactive tonight vs Colts (ankle), sweating, signing for fans after early pregame workout #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/Yl0U5Jo51v— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 1, 2017
