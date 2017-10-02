Seahawks put Chris Carson on injured reserve, bring back DL Quinton Jefferson amid concerns with Cliff Avril

RENTON Chris Carson is on injured reserve with a fractured leg. And defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson is back with the Seahawks amid concerns about Pro Bowl defensive end Cliff Avril’s neck and spinal injury.

Seattle signed Jefferson off the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad to its 53-man active roster on Monday.

The Seahawks’ draft choice in 2016 fills the roster spot of Carson, who is on IR a day after he broke a bone in his leg above the ankle and below his knee late in the 46-18 win over Indianapolis.

Carson could return after a minimum of eight weeks on injured reserve, or after Nov. 27. Recent changes to league rules for IR say each team can bring back to play two players of the list as long as they are on IR for at least eight weeks.

There is no indication either way so far whether Carson’s injury will heal in time for him to play again this season, but the option is by rule there.

Coach Pete Carroll told Seattle’s KIRO-AM radio Monday morning on his weekly show Avril got a spinal injury that caused him to lose feelings in his hands, and that the team will take its time figuring out what’s wrong with Avril and how to proceed with him.

The injury occurred when he got kicked under the chin by Jacoby Brissett while Avril was pursuing the Colts quarterback on a play in the first half Sunday night. Avril, 31, could be seen shaking his hands and arms trying to regain feeling. The team announced a neck injury during the game.

Avril played just 11 of the defense’s 60 snaps.

Jefferson was a fifth-round pick by Seattle out of Maryland in 2016. He played in three games for the Seahawks last season then went on injured reserve following a knee injury in practice in October. Seattle released him early last month, at the end of the preseason. The Rams signed him to the practice squad after that.

Jefferson was a top college recruit out of Pittsburgh in 2011. He college football career got delayed because he broke his jaw in a fight. While he waited, he stocked selves in a Best Buy warehouse. He then got married and had twins while still in college.

The Seahawks (2-2) play at the NFC West-leading Rams (3-1) in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.