No timeline on Cliff Avril’s return; Seahawks get better injury news on Odhimabo

RENTON Pro Bowl defensive end Cliff Avril has an injury to his neck and spine that the Seahawks are going to take their time evaluating.
But left tackle Rees Odhiambo is out of the hospital, where he was from Sunday night and has a bruised sternum, not the bruised heart as an ESPN national report said. erroneously.
Lead running back Chris Carson will have surgery on Tuesday that is typical for a severe high-ankle sprain and also has a fracture in his lower leg. He has an “outside chance” to return off injured reserve late this season.
That was coach Pete Carroll’s news on Monday following Seattle’s reviving, yet costly rally past Indianapolis the night before.
Carroll said Odhiambo stayed overnight at the hospital for tests into Monday.
“He has been released from the hospital. They took a good look at him,” Carroll said. “He does not have a bruised heart, which was out there. Whatever. Somebody made that up. That isn’t what he has.
“He’s got a bruised sternum. He’s fine and all, but we will see what that means. I’m not sure what that means for the week. It is nothing beyond that.”
Carroll said it was going to be “a while” for Avril to get right from “serious stingers,” nerve injuries in the neck running down the spine. That puts his status in doubt for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams for the early lead in the NFC West.
“It’s going to be a while to figure out what he’s got. We’ve got to make sure that we get him cleared and figured out, so there are going to be some test and stuff like that,” Carroll said. “I don’t have any time line on that, at all. But we are going to take care of him and make sure we take our time and do this very well, to look after him.”
For now the Seahawks brought back 2016 fifth-round pick Quinton Jefferson for their defensive line. They signed him Monday off the Rams’ practice squad.
Carson could return after a minimum of eight weeks on injured reserve, or after Nov. 27. Recent changes to league rules for IR say each team can bring back to play two players of the list as long as they are on IR for at least eight weeks.
There is no indication either way so far whether Carson’s injury will heal in time for him to play again this season, but the option is by rule there.
Avril’s injury occurred when he got kicked under the chin by Jacoby Brissett while Avril was pursuing the Colts quarterback on a play in the first half Sunday night. Avril, 31, could be seen shaking his hands and arms trying to regain feeling. The team announced a neck injury during the game.
Avril played just 11 of the defense’s 60 snaps.
Carroll said the Seahawks will send to the NFL film of the play that led to Odhiambo to get hospitalized, for an interpretation on whether it was a legal hit.
Pete Carroll: #Seahawks will send film on IND's Jabaal Sheard elbow hit to LT Rees Odhiambo's chest on INT rtn that led to hospitalization pic.twitter.com/aohSb8dW5C— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 2, 2017
Jefferson was a fifth-round pick by Seattle out of Maryland in 2016. He played in three games for the Seahawks last season then went on injured reserve following a knee injury in practice in October. Seattle released him early last month, at the end of the preseason. The Rams signed him to the practice squad after that.
