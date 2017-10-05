“It looks like” Rees Odhiambo will play at L.A. despite missing practice. Here’s why Seahawks need him to

RENTON The days after Rees Odhiambo returned to practice were going to be key for him this week, coach Pete Carroll has said.
Wednesday the Seahawks’ starting left tackle completed a remarkable 48 hours--going from hospitalized for breathing trouble and a bruised sternum to fully practicing.
“He made a quick turn,” Carroll said Wednesday, “and it will be important to see how he handles wearing pads and all that today and see how he handles that.”
Thursday, Odhiambo missed practice.
But when asked if the team anticipated Odhiambo playing Sunday when the Seahawks (2-2) play at the Los Angeles Rams (3-1) for the early lead in the NFC West, offensive line coach Tom Cable said following practice: “It looks like it, yeah.”
The second-year replacement for George Fant, who is out for the year following reconstructive knee surgery, Odhiambo was on his back on the floor of the locker room late Sunday night. That was after he got elbowed in the chest by the Colts’ Jabaal Sheard during an interception return in the third quarter of Seattle’s win over Indianapolis. Carroll, general manager John Schneider and teammates were near Odhiambo watching silently as paramedics from the Seattle Fire Department were all around him searching to find a cause for his breathing problems. After about 15 minutes those paramedics wheeled him out on a stretcher to an ambulance and the hospital.
Odhiambo played the final 26 snaps over the last 1 1/2 quarters of the game.
“I think a lot of guys in this league do that typically in games. You get nicked-up or you get whacked like you did and you have to work through it, if you can,” the no-nonsense Cable said. “He was able to do that, so you have to take your hat off to him.
“It’s certainly a level of toughness and all that. And we’re trying to take care of him this week and get him ready to go for Sunday.”
If Odhiambo can’t play, Plan C at left tackle is Matt Tobin. He arrived in the middle of August in a trade from Philadelphia. The Eagles signed Tobin in 2013 as an undrafted rookie free agent to be a potential swing man on their offensive line, a backup guard and tackle. He impressed early that preseason, earning a surprise spot on Philadelphia’s roster. The following season he started seven games, at guard. In 2015, he started 13 games, all at guard.
He’s been practicing at tackle since arriving in Seattle.
“When I was at Philly I played mostly tackle (in practices),” Tobin said upon his arrival in August, “but all my starts in the games were at guard. So I’m pretty comfortable playing tackle and I’m pretty comfortable playing guard. It’s just wherever I practice at is where I get the best at.”
This isn’t the greatest week for a new starter on an iffy line. That is why the Seahawks really want Odhiambo to play. The Rams with All-Pro tackle Aaron Donald and edge rushers Robert Quinn and Michael Brockers have given Seattle problems on the line of scrimmage for years.
LT Rees Odhiambo sits out practice day after returning, but OL coach Tom Cable says it "looks like" he can play Sunday at Rams. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/nkwXXNBeoQ— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 6, 2017
Of the rest of the above who did not practice Thursday, Jeremy Lane and C.J. Prosise appear to be the most in jeopardy of not playing in Los Angeles.
Lane, the team’s starting right cornerback in base defense and nickel back inside when it goes to five in the secondary, strained his groin in the Colts game. Carroll said the team isn’t likely to know until the weekend if Lane can play Sunday. Shaquill Griffin, the rookie third-round pick, would start at right cornerback and Justin Coleman, who had an interception he returned for a touchdown last weekend, would again fill in for Lane at nickel.
Prosise did some running on the side with a trainer as practice began Thursday.
Michael Bennett (72) gets his usual vet rest day as #Seahawks begin Thursday practice for Sunday's test at Rams. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/DYpVrvM4gB— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 5, 2017
He missed last weekend’s game with what Carroll has called an ankle “issue.” It was the 13th time in 22 games since the Seahawks drafted him in 2016 to be their third-down, pass-catching running back that he’s been out injured.
J.D. McKissic scored two touchdowns in Prosise’s role last weekend, and is poised to get more against the Rams than the 10 snaps he got against the Colts.
Michael Bennett got what has become a customary Thursday off to rest.
Earl Thomas was missed his third practice in eight days but keeps playing.
Richard Sherman’s injury of the week for the report is a groin, yet another new listing, yet he also plays on.
DE Cliff Avril in good spirits tossing a ball, smiling while sitting out another practice. His future with #Seahawks in doubt (neck, spine) pic.twitter.com/nUU4hmNxsS— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 5, 2017
