C.J. Prosise, Jeremy Lane almost certainly won't play. Haven't practiced this week, Gregg Bell gbell@thenewstribune.com
Seahawks injury report does not include remarkably rebounding Rees Odhiambo

By Gregg Bell

gbell@thenewstribune.com

October 06, 2017 4:19 PM

RENTON Quinton Jefferson broke his hand minutes into his first practice back with the Seahawks and will miss at least a month.

C.J. Prosise and Jeremy Lane still haven’t practiced this week. They are unlikely to play Sunday for the NFC West lead at the Los Angeles Rams.

Rees Odhiambo will start--remarkably.

And nothing new of Cliff Avril’s playing future, other than more waiting to see what’s next.

Pete Carroll spoke following Friday’s final full practice in preparing for the first-place Rams, and commented on Seattle’s injury report for the early-season showdown in the division.

Odhiambo, improbably, isn’t even on it--five days after Seattle Fire Department paramedics wheeled the starting left tackle out of the locker room to a hospital.

Carroll said Jefferson’s injury upon the team’s 2016 draft pick’s return to the Seahawks this week after Seattle signed him Monday off the Rams’ practice squad may lead to a roster move by Saturday’s 1 p.m. deadline to apply to Sunday’s game.

“We will see. Good question,” the coach said.

“He broke his hand in a pass rush drill and has to get it fixed. So it is going to be a little bit. We are thinking it’s about four weeks or something like that for him to be able to play with it. So we will see what happens with that. It happened in the first 20 minutes of practice on Wednesday. Right off the bat. Just knocked and just an unusual thing that happened and unfortunate in his return.”

Fitting Odhiambo’s surprising week, he isn’t listed on the injury report. He will start against the Rams.

Paramedics wheeled him out of the Seahawks’ locker room on a stretcher following last Sunday night’s win over the Colts because he was having trouble breathing after taking a hit to the chest. Odhiambo was hospitalized into Monday with a bruised sternum. He then practiced fully Wednesday, took a day to rest Thursday and practiced fully again Friday.

Now THAT’s quite a week.

“He had a good Wednesday and a good Friday. We gave him a break on Thursday just to make sure we didn’t overdo it,” Carroll said, “and he looks like he is ready to go.

“We were surprised, somewhat. We weren’t sure of the impact of it. He went through quite a bit game night and then he bounced back really well though right after that. He was upgraded on Wednesday because he felt that good and went ahead and practiced and all that, we weren’t sure of that. So from that point was when we started to get all the positives signals that he was OK and all that, so he recovered well. They took great care of him and kept him out of harm’s way.

“We are fortunate that everything worked out fine.”

Prosise ran on a side field for the second consecutive day. But it appears his unspecified ankle “issue,” as Carroll has called it, will keep him out injured for the 14th time in 23 games since the Seahawks drafted the former Notre Dame wide receiver in the third round of the 2016 draft.

“He is doing well, running pretty hard,” Carroll said. “But we got him listed as doubtful right now.”

J.D. McKissic will be the third-down back if Prosise indeed doesn’t play again. McKissic scored two touchdowns on 10 snaps last weekend against Indianapolis in his first game active this season.

Avril is out--indefinitely. Carroll made that declaration earlier this week. He has neck and spine issues after getting kicked under the chin by Jacoby Brissett while he was diving to tackle the Colts quarterback last weekend. There is a possibility the 31-year-old Avril won’t play again, though that is still to be determined by the opinions of multiple doctors.

“No, there’s nothing updated at this time, but we’re kind of in a holding pattern right now,” Carroll said. “He’ll travel with us (Saturday to Los Angeles) and all of that. He’s with us and all. But we’re just holding him out for a while.”

The team listed strongside linebacker Michael Wilhoite as questionable to play against the Rams with a hamstring injury, but the veteran practiced fully on Friday. Terence Garvin would play in base defense if Wilhoite cannot.

