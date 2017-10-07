Here are two reasons Seahawks feel they are uniquely equipped to slow down Todd Gurley and the Rams

Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) never leave the field because they are equally adept at defending the run, the pass and top opposing running backs and receivers. They are why Rams star tailback Todd Gurley hasn’t done much in three previous meetings with Seattle, and why the Seahawks feel they have an advantage on Sunday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com