Seahawks game day in L.A.: Staying with Gurley, dealing with Donald and first-place Rams

LOS ANGELES The Seahawks got up for game day here to another typically perfect Southern California day. Expected to be sunny and get up to 79 degrees in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for kickoff against the Rams, for the NFC West lead.
Two news items from Saturday:
The Seahawks have downgraded CB Jeremy Lane and RB C.J. Prosise to "out" for tomorrow's game vs. the Rams.
That means rookie third-round draft choice Shaquill Griffin at right cornerback and Justin Coleman, who had an interception return for a touchdown in last weekend’s win over Indianapolis after Lane got hurt, at nickel again. And it means more of J.D. McKissic as the third-down running back for Prosise, who is missing a game because of injury for the 14th time in 24 games since Seattle drafted him last year.
The Seahawks have released LB Justin March-Lillard and signed DE Branden Jackson from the practice squad.
That was for defensive-line depth with Cliff Avril out indefinitely and Quinton Jefferson out after breaking his hand Wednesday in practice.
Here are two reasons why the Seahawks feel they are uniquely equipped to slow down running back Todd Gurley and the Rams offense that leads the NFL in scoring.
And here is what coach Pete Carroll had to say Friday following the final full practice for this game.
SEAHAWKS GAMEDAY
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (2-2) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (3-1)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m., Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
TV: Channel 7 Radio: 710-AM, 97.3-FM
The series: Seahawks lead the series 22-15. The Rams have won their last three home games against Seattle, in St. Louis and last September in Los Angeles. The Rams have won three of the last four of the last six overall in the series. The Rams’ last home loss to the Seahawks was 14-9 on a Monday night in the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis on Oct. 28, 2013. The Rams drove from their own 3 late, going 96 yards. But they needed 97. Kellen Clemens’ fourth-down pass on the game’s final play was incomplete. The Rams have not lost in three tries against the Seahawks at the Coliseum: in 1976, ’79 and last year. For what it’s worth, Seattle has scored a total of nine points in those three games against the Rams in the Coliseum. The Seahawks’ last win in the Coliseum is Sept. 11, 1994, 38-9 over the Raiders. Rick Mirer threw three touchdowns passes for Seattle that day. Jeff Hostetler threw three interceptions for the Raiders.
SEATTLE’S KEYS TO VICTORY
Run with Gurley: The Seahawks think linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright make their uniquely equipped to slow down the NFL’s second-leading rusher and Rams’ receiving leader. Seattle has throttled Gurley in three games against him. If they can immediately tackle and cover him like they have in the past, the Seahawks will take away what’s been Los Angeles’ decisive threat on the NFL’s highest-scoring offense this season.
Corral Donald: Russell Wilson calls Rams dominant defensive lineman Aaron Donald a future Hall of Famer. Donald has four sacks in six games against the Seahawks. Seattle’s five offensive linemen have had trouble blocking four and three pass rushers this season. Now they are going to get five and six from coordinator Wade Phillips’ 3-4 scheme. No improvement by Seattle’s line may mean no win in L.A.
Showcase the playground: In the likely event Donald and the Rams burst through Seattle’s line, Wilson will have to escape, elude and make his improvisational plays to bail out the offense. And this time the Seahawks’ $87.6 million franchise quarterback has healthy legs to do that. The last time he played at the Rams, he had a sprained ankle and moved "like a bag of bricks," he said this past week. His scramble runs and passes could be the decisive advantage Seattle didn’t have the last time it was here.
The pick: Seahawks, 20-17. Donald and the Rams again dominate the line of scrimmage. But Russell Wilson at the Improv plus Wagner and Wright staying with Gurley are the differences to pull Seattle into a tie for the division lead.
PRIME NUMBERS
SEATTLE
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Year
3 Russell Wilson QB 5-11 215 sixth
This time, he’s got healthy legs to get away from the Rams’ swarming defensive front.
34 Thomas Rawls RB 5-9 215 third
He will be motivated—and ticked off—at suddenly being needed at lead back one week after he was left as a healthy inactive.
50 K.J. Wright LB 6-4 246 seventh
His speed and tackling ability give Seattle advantages against Todd Gurley most Rams foes don’t have.
LOS ANGELES
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Year
99 Aaron Donald DT 5-9 178 fourth
Russell Wilson calls him a future Hall of Famer. Absolutely a problem for SEA’s iffy offensive line.
30 Todd Gurley RB 6-1 228 third
NFL’s second-leading rusher. Rams’ leading receiver. He’s been everything so for L.A.’s offense.
16 Jared Goff QB 6-4 215 second
He’s rapid improvement under new wunderkind coach Sean McVay is because he’s getting the ball out quickly, avoiding mistakes and sacks.
