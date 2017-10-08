What do Seahawks’ Super Bowl odds look like after 2-2 start? You might be surprised

The Seattle Seahawks’ slow start isn’t hurting their status as a Super Bowl contender. At least as far as Las Vegas odds makers are concerned.
The opening odds for the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl were 12/1 (tied for fourth best) according to the Westgate Las Vegas Super Book. What about now that they’re 2-2 and rank 27th in rushing defense? The Seahawks’ odds have actually improved to 10/1, sixth best in the NFL and third best in the NFC.
The Seahawks’ have started 2-2 three other times under coach Pete Carroll. Each time they made the playoffs and won their first-round game.
ESPN reports that the sportsbook currently has Pittsburgh (9/2 odds) as the favorite to win the title, while New England (5/1) is second. The Patriots’ odds have also improved (from 6/1) despite a slow start of their own. The Patriots are 3-2.
The Green Bay Packers (6/1) and Atlanta Falcons (8/1) are the most heavily favored NFC teams.
Vegas odds makers aren’t the only ones still confident in the Seahawks. London-based sports book William Hill circulated its latest odds on Sunday morning.
William Hill lists the Seahawks at 12/1 (same as their Jan. 24 opening odds). Only five teams are given better odds to win the Super Bowl: New England (7/2), Pittsburgh (11/2), Kansas City (6/1), Atlanta (15/2) and Green Bay (15/2).
