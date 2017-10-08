Defense does it: Seahawks force 5 turnovers, reassert selves in NFC West with 16-10 win at Rams

LOS ANGELES Maybe the Seahawks’ defense actually can do it all. Including be their team’s offense, too.
Three-time All-Pro safety Earl Thomas knocked the ball from Los Angeles’ Todd Gurley off the goal-line pylon for a fumble, touchback and Seattle ball instead of an early Rams touchdown. Then with the Seahawks’ lead teetering with 6 minutes to go Sunday, Thomas intercepted wunderkind quarterback Jared Goff in Seattle territory. His entire sideline of teammates exploded onto the field with roars, dances and high-fives.
With 2:45 to go and the Rams moving again, Frank Clark--a native of one of this city’s roughest areas, Baldwin Village--slammed into Goff from behind for a sack and forced fumble. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, who had earlier intercepted a tipped pass, scooped up the fumble to set up Blair Walsh’s third field goal with 1:07 left.
The defense forced five turnovers, then stopped Goff and the Rams one final time from the Seattle 20 in the final seconds for a big, 16-10 victory over the previously rampaging Rams. The Seahawks reasserted their presence atop the NFC West before 60,745 at a Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum that was roaring with Seattle fans that made up at least half the crowd.
Eastern Washington University’s Cooper Kupp had the potentially winning touchdown pass go off his hands as he dived in the end zone open with 8 seconds left. On fourth down, Goff threw well short of the well-covered Kupp near the goal line. That was the fifth time Los Angeles drove within the Seattle 20. The Rams scored just three points on those marches.
The Seahawks (3-2) ran off the sideline to roar at their defense for doing it. Again.
Russell Wilson completed 24 of 27 passes for 198 yards, a touchdown and interception--and a battering. He got sacked three times, all in the first half, and hit 11 other times by the Rams (3-2).
But Los Angeles’ defense was not as decisive as Seattle’s.
With 10 minutes left, the Seahawks had just 226 yards of offense. Only 51 of those yards came from a running game they’ve vowed to renew and revitalize this season--and only 27 of those yards on the ground came from running backs. Yet they led 13-10.
The Rams were moving late in third quarter when the Seahawks got their first “sack” of Goff, who entered the game with a passer rating of 112.2 that was higher than Tom Brady. Goff tripped over the foot of his tailback Todd Gurley as he was faking a handoff to him and beginning to roll the other way to pass. Then on third and 20 from the 25, Goff sent a screen pass high off Gurley’s hands. Richardson, a defensive tackle who was a multisport star in high school in St. Louis, made an exquisitely athletic play, diving and securing the ball with soft hands for the interception. It was just Goff’s second this season.
That kept Seattle ahead 13-10 entering the final quarter.
The Rams drove down the field with three third-down conversions to begin the second half. But Greg Zuerlein shanked a 36-yard field goal wide right to keep the game tied. It was Zuerlein’s first miss of the season. He had been 76 for 81 in his career from under 40 yards before that miss. It had the Coliseum crowd roaring; there were many Seahawks people in here Sunday.
They were roaring again after catches by J.D. McKissic and Eddie Lacy, who started at running back over Thomas Rawls with rookie Chris Carson on injured reserve, set up Walsh’s 49-yard field goal. Seattle led 13-10.
The Seahawks erased an early, 10-0 hole to be tied at halftime on Jimmy Graham’s first touchdown catch of the season, a jump-ball on Wilson’s one-step throw from the 4 with 1:55 left in the second quarter and Walsh’s 48-yard field goal as time expired in the half. That was after Doug Baldwin’s 15-yard catch got Seattle in position after one of the Rams’ three sacks of Wilson in the first half.
It would have been worse for Seattle if not for Earl Thomas.
The three-time All-Pro safety raced across from the middle of the field to the left sideline and chopped the arm of Gurley just as the Rams’ running back was reaching with it to the goal line at the end of a first-quarter run. Thomas’ chop knocked the ball from Gurley’s hand off the goal-line pylon into the end zone for a touchback and Seatte ball insitead of a 7-0 lead for Los Angeles.
Gurley, the NFL’s second-leading rusher and Rams receiving leader coming in, finished with 43 yards on 14 carries plus two catches for 7 yards. It was the fourth time in four games Seattle’s defense throttled the back that’s been shredding almost everyone else.
Goff was 22 for 47 passing for 288 yards, two interceptions and a passer rating of 48.9.
The Rams dominated the opening quarter, with 124 yards to the Seahawks’ 28, but because of Thomas’ play the game stayed scoreless. The Rams turned an interception thrown by wide receiver and former college quarterback Tanner McEvoy late on a mistimed double-pass trick play into a touchdown by Tavon Austin, 27 yards on a third-down run. Then Wilson threw late and floated a pass outside in the red zone toward Luke Willson. Rookie John Johnson intercepted that and ran 69 yards. Wilson’s sprint 70 yards to tackle Johnson with a swipe at his foot saved four points, because Seattle’s defense held the Rams to 2 yards over the next three plays, and to a 35-yard field goal. by Greg Zuerlein.
