Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Robert Quinn holds up his fist during the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the Seahawks at the Memorial Coliseum. Michael Bennett and all Seahawks stood during the anthem for the first time this season, to honor victims of the massacre in Las Vegas the previous weekend.
Michael Bennett, all Seahawks stand during anthem in L.A. to honor Las Vegas victims

By Gregg Bell

October 08, 2017 10:54 PM

LOS ANGELES Michael Bennett and his fellow defensive linemen did the national anthem differently this time.

They and all Seahawks stood.

Bennett sat for anthems before all four preseason games and the first four regular-season ones, to protest mistreatment of minorities and the need for police reform in our country. Two weeks ago before its game at Tennessee, the entire team stayed in the locker room during the anthem in what Bennett said was a “revolutionary” act. Last week at home before the win over Indianapolis, Bennett and his fellow defensive linemen sat during The Star Spangled Banner.

Sunday, Bennett and his fellow defensive lineman stood during the anthem before the win over the Los Angeles Rams with their arms around each others’ backs.

Bennett got on the team bus before I could find him outside the cramped visitors’ locker room at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to ask him about his change, and about his right-foot injury that he got late in the second quarter. He played the entire second half, and Carroll said his Pro Bowl defensive end had a “sore” foot that the upcoming bye week may heal.

Fellow defensive lineman Frank Clark, a hero of Sunday’s win with a sack and forced fumble on Jared Goff late, described, eloquently, his unit’s thinking for the change during the anthem.

"The main reason that we stood was we want to pay our respect to those people who lost their lives in Las Vegas," Clark said of the massacre Oct. 1 in which 59 people died and more than 500 were injured by a gunman who shot at a crowd at a music festival. "I think that was important.

"It’s not about the flag. It’s not about disrespecting our military. That’s not what this is really about. It’s about social awareness of what’s going on in our country, and the (need) for equality for all. That’s what this is about. It’s not about anything else, disrespecting…

"We are just going to continue to bring awareness to that and chance to enlighten the situation that is so dark. I feel like just doing it in a positive manner.

"There is a time and place for everything. And I feel like today was not the time, honestly, to sit down."

