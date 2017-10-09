Snaps counts show how Seahawks contained Gurley and the Rams--again

The snap counts from the Seahawks’ revitalizing win Sunday at the Los Angeles Rams that reasserted Seattle at the top of the NFC West reveal how it throttled what had been the NFL’s highest-scoring offense.
The Seahawks held the Rams to 10 points, all in the first half and 25.5 points below what they were averaging coming in, by staying in nickel defense. They were in it a whopping 92 percent of the time. Justin Coleman, the nickel back because Jeremy Lane missed the game with a strained groin, played 68 of the 74 defensive snaps.
#Seahawks snap counts at LA: Thomas Rawls 32, Eddie Lacy 19 at RB. Defense in nickel with Justin Coleman 92% of the time, rocking Goff pic.twitter.com/tWiwiX3F18— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 9, 2017
The five defensive backs and Seattle’s front absolutely befuddled second-year quarterback Jared Goff. The 2016 first-overall pick had been so sharp in the Rams’ first four games (seven interceptions, one touchdown, only four sacks all season) that he had a passer rating of 112.2, higher than Tom Brady. Against the Seahawks, the first standout defense Los Angeles has played this season, Goff looked lost.
He had been renowned entering Sunday for getting the ball out quickly and on time on throws. Sunday he hesitated and held the ball, often then having to run away from Seattle’s pass rush closing in on him. Goff looked affected and harassed even when he wasn’t about to get hit. The Seahawks intercepted him twice, including defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson catching a screen pass on which Goff was so spooked he threw high on a relatively simple pass to Todd Gurley short in the left flat. I counted four times in the second half the Seahawks could have had more interceptions on way late and errant throws by Goff, but Seattle’s defenders didn’t react to the ball quickly enough.
Goff finished 22 for 47 passing for 288 yards. Seattle sacked him twice, once when Goff tripped over Gurley’s foot on a fake hand-off, and hit him four times. That passer rating of 48.9 was not higher than Tom Brady.
“I think you see why Seattle's been good for so long with what they do defensively,” Goff said.
How did Seattle get away playing so much nickel against Gurley, the NFL’s second-leading rusher coming in?
As I wrote here Saturday, because of linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright’s ability to play every down and have the speed and tackling ability to stay with Gurley all over the field.
Wagner played every down, as he usually does, in the middle and Wright 72 of the 74 plays off the weak side. They and safety Kam Chancellor had a strong day filling running lanes outside the ends on Gurley’s stretch runs. He finished with a mere 43 yards on 14 carries--the biggest Rams run came from wide receiver Tavon Austin out of the backfield for a 27-yard touchdown in the first half. Gurley led the Rams with 20 receptions entering Sunday. He had two against the Seahawks, for 7 yards. It was the fourth time in four career starts against Seattle that Gurley did next to nothing, That’s because of Wagner and Wright.
The snap counts also showed how the offense split the lead running-back role in the first game without rookie No. 1 Chris Carson, who is on injured reserve following ankle surgery. Thomas Rawls got 32 snaps, almost half, while Eddie Lacy had 19 plays.
Lacy started and was the lead back to begin three of the first five drives. He had 19 yards on nine carries. Rawls first entered to begin the second drive, then got more carries to protect the lead late. He finished with 20 yards on eight rushes. Again, the Seahawks’ running backs are not getting the production that was Seattle’s top priority on offense for this season. The backs ran 19 times for 39 yards against the Rams, who were 30th in the NFL allowing 151.1 yards on the ground per game before Sunday.
With Pro Bowl defensive end Cliff Avril out indefinitely with neck and spine issues and fellow lineman Quinton Jefferson out for at least a month with a broken hand, the Seahawks used defensive end Branden Jackson on 21 snaps Sunday. They promoted him off their practice squad Saturday. Jackson entered the game on the first defensive series, as Seattle’s rotation on the D-line again went eight deep. Marcus Smith’s role increased to 50 percent of the snaps following his big game the previous week against Indianapolis.
Neiko Thorpe returned from an ankle injury to play 17 snaps on special teams--and again proved his worth there. He ran down covering a punt and recovered Austin’s muff fumble for one of the Rams’ five turnovers Sunday.
Comments