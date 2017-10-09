More Videos

    Seattle doesn't practice again until Oct. 16, to begin preparing for the game at the New York Giants Oct. 22.

Seattle doesn’t practice again until Oct. 16, to begin preparing for the game at the New York Giants Oct. 22. Gregg Bell gbell@thenewstribune.com
Seattle doesn’t practice again until Oct. 16, to begin preparing for the game at the New York Giants Oct. 22. Gregg Bell gbell@thenewstribune.com
Michael Bennett has foot issue + another change likely to Seahawks O-line because of a surgery

By Gregg Bell

gbell@thenewstribune.com

October 09, 2017 5:32 PM

RENTON Time for another change on the Seahawks’ offensive line.

And a great time for the bye, at least for Michael Bennett.

The Pro Bowl defensive end has an injury to the plantar fascia ligament along the sole of his right foot to the heel. Coach Pete Carroll said Monday Bennett will benefit from the players’ week off this week for its bye, that Bennett’s foor is “really sore.”

Bennett went to both knees following a pass rush late in the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams that put the Seahawks in a tie for first place in the NFC West. A team doctor then walked with Bennett to the locker room before the half ended, but he returned for the start of the second half and finished the game.

Seattle (3-2) doesn’t practice again until Oct. 16, to begin preparing for the game at the New York Giants (0-5) Oct. 22.

Starting left guard Luke Joeckel is unlikely to play in that. Carroll said Joeckel is scheduled to have arthroscopic knee surgery Thursday, to clean up lingering pain in the same knee he had reconstructed 12 months ago when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Asked if Joeckel had any chance of playing against the Giants 10 days following knee surgery Carroll said, “I think it’s going to be hard to count on that.”

Joeckel signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Seahawks for $7 million guaranteed. He has started and played all of the first five games this season, while taking midweek practices off to rest the knee.

When asked about the surgery Sunday on his way to the Seahawks’ bus out of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, after he played every offensive snap against the Rams, Joeckel said, “it will just be a clean-up."

So now what at left guard?

Undrafted rookie Jordan Roos has been Joeckel’s backup since late August, and coaches have praised him.

Mark Glowinski started there last season. Glowinski was the starting right guard for the first two games of this season, until Oday Aboushi took his job.

Second-year man Rees Odhiambo was the backup left guard until left tackle George Fant had season-ending knee surgery in August. Odhimabo has started the first five games as the left tackle.

Carroll also confirmed the team had free agent Branden Albert in for a tryout. Albert, who turns 33 next month, has played nine seasons in the NFL and made two Pro Bowls. He also hasn’t completed a full regular season since 2011. He retired from the Jaguars this offseason soon after they acquired him in a trade with Miami. When Albert told the Jaguars he wanted to un-retire and play this season, Jacksonville released him in early August. He’s been a free agent since then. All 120 of his NFL games for the Chiefs and Dolphins have been at left tackle, so he would be an unknown at guard that would be learning a new team and system in the middle of the season.

Glowinski or Roos would seem the more viable options for the Giants game while Joeckel recuperates.

Carroll said running back C.J. Prosise will return from his ankle issue to play at the Giants following the bye. The third-down back and pass catcher missed his second consecutive game in Los Angeles. It was the 14th time in 24 games Prosise since Seattle drafted him in the third round in 2016 that he has been out injured.

Pete Carroll: C.J. Prosise's status and where the Seahawks go after win at L.A.

