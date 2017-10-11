Earl Thomas is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after leading Seattle to a 16-10 win Sunday against the rival Los Angeles Rams.
Seahawks star Earl Thomas adds long-awaited honor to his résumé

By Craig Hill

October 11, 2017 11:54 AM

In December, Earl Thomas was pondering retirement. Today, the 5-time Pro Bowler notched a career first.

On Wednesday morning, Thomas was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after leading Seattle to a 16-10 win Sunday against the rival Los Angeles Rams.

It is the first time the Pro Bowl player has won the honor.

Thomas forced a Todd Gurley fumbled at the goal line to save a touchdown. He intercepted a pass late in the game to thwart a Rams drive. And he had seven tackles in a game. The win moved the Seahawks into a tie for first with the Rams in the NFC West and gives Seattle a 2-0 record in the division.

The eight-year veteran has returned to Pro Bowl form after his 2016 season was cut short by a broken leg. After the injury, he tweeted that “a lot is running through my mind including retirement.”

The Seahawks have a bye this week before playing at the New York Giants on Oct. 22.

