Why Richard Sherman drove to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital for Ellie

A visit from Richard Sherman makes a little girl's day When Seahawks star @RSherman_25 found out Ellie lost her beloved Shermie doll, he drove to Tacoma to make her smile, says a tweet from @Mary_Bridge. When Seahawks star @RSherman_25 found out Ellie lost her beloved Shermie doll, he drove to Tacoma to make her smile, says a tweet from @Mary_Bridge. Courtesy Mary Bridge Children's Hospital

