Running back C.J. Prosise (22) was active Sunday for the Seahawks at the New York Giants for the first time since he ran in this game Sept. 24 at Tennessee.
Michael Bennett, C.J. Prosise active for Seahawks at Giants

By Gregg Bell

gbell@thenewstribune.com

October 22, 2017 12:46 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. The newsier aspects of the Seahawks’ pregame list of inactive players was who was active.

As expected, and as he promised, Michael Bennett was active and starting despite the team listing him officially as questionable to play Sunday at the New York Giants. He played the second half of the Oct. 8 win at the Los Angeles Rams with a plantar-fascia injury in his right foot. He’s said it hurts to walk and it’s a pain-management issue. The Pro Bowl defensive end was managing that pain again Sunday.

Despite being questionable to play because of an ankle injury, C.J. Prosise was active for the first time in three games—and just the 10th time in 24 games since the Seahawks drafted him in the third round last year. Prosise hadn’t been active for a game since Sept. 24 at Tennessee.

The Seahawks had an open spot on their 53-man active roster because they’ve yet to make a corresponding move after putting Pro Bowl defensive end Cliff Avril on injured reserve Friday. That left six inactives for the Giants game, instead of the usual seven.

Cornerback Jeremy Lane missed his second consecutive game because of a strained groin. That had rookie Shaquill Griffin starting again at right cornerback and Justin Coleman again inside as the nickel back in passing situations.

Luke Joeckel was inactive following his knee surgery last week; coach Pete Carroll has said Joeckel is likely to miss at least four or five games. Mark Glowinski started at left guard for Joeckel, and line coach Tom Cable said rookie Ethan Pocic would also play there for the first time.

Seattle’s other inactives Sunday: rookie safety Tedric Thompson, rookie guard Jordan Roos, offensive tackle Isaiah Battle and defensive tackle Garrison Smith.

