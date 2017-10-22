Seahawks overcome themselves, pull away for win at New York Giants

Russell Wilson walked over to Doug Baldwin on the Seahawks’ bench. Everyone else was slapping his hand, congratulating the wide receiver.

The quarterback hugged Baldwin’s head.

Wilson was speaking for every scuffling Seahawk. Heck, for all of the panicked Pacific Northwest.

Wilson and Baldwin eased a Sunday of angst, yelling and pushing — and that was just from Baldwin on Seattle’s sideline. Their 22-yard connection one play after yet another undisciplined mistake by the offense put the Seahawks ahead 10-7 in the third quarter.

After a “Fail Mary”-like double-pass for a simultaneous-possession touchdown catch by Paul Richardson in the fourth quarter, Seattle’s defense did the rest against the even-more-malfunctioning New York Giants in a 24-7 win at MetLife Stadium.

Wilson completed 27 of 39 passes for 334 yards, two touchdowns and a shiny passer rating of 121.1 for the Seahawks (4-2). Baldwin caught nine of those throws, for 92 yards. Jimmy Graham dropped what should have been a third scoring pass, and a fourth TD throw, to Tyler Lockett, got wiped out by Lockett’s penalty for offensive pass interference in a first half that was as ugly as many have been this uneven season.

The Los Angeles Rams stayed atop the division at 5-2 after a 33-0 smashing of Arizona in London earlier Sunday. The Cardinals are 3-4.

The Seahawks, who host Houston (3-3) next Sunday, have three of their next four games at home.

Their defense carried most of the day. Again. It took the running game that had sparked New York’s upset win at Denver. That left 36-year-old Eli Manning looking like he was 66. He completed just 19 of 39 passes for 134 yards while throwing to rookie tight end Evan Engram and a gaggle of fifth and sixth wide receivers because the Giants (1-6) have had so many injuries.

Seattle out-gained New York 425-177.

The 10-7 lead Baldwin and Wilson gave Seattle became insurmountable 5 minutes into the final quarter. Wilson pitched the ball to the right to running back J.D. McKissic, who threw the ball backwards left across the field to Wilson. Wilson then threw into the end zone. Richardson leaped over Giants safety Landon Collins, and both players landed in the end zone clutching the ball in their hands. As they rolled around, official called a simultaneous possession of a completed catch, which by rule favors the offense. The call stood after a replay review, and the 38-yard touchdown finally gave Seattle relief from its day-long slog.

Doug Baldwin ran 30 yards behind the trick play to lobby for that call of a simultaneous-catch touchdown. So perhaps Baldwin, who’s been active for the last year with league commissioner Roger Goodell, state attorneys general, police leaders and more to create social and racial equality and police reform, perhaps does indeed have a future in politics.

By the middle of the third quarter, the Seahawks had gained 229 yards and the Giants had 56. Seattle had 15 first downs and New York had 5. The only other thing the Seahawks’ defense could have been doing to win this game was play offense.

But then Jimmy Graham caught one, and ran 29 yards to the Giants 30. Wilson connected with Richardson on a juke move down to the 7.

So how would the Seahawks foul up this third, prime chance to score a touchdown on Sunday? Mark Glowinski, alternating with rookie Ethan Pocic at left guard a week after starter Luke Joeckel had knee surgery, was called for a personal foul pushing a Giants defender to the ground away from an incomplete pass. That made it second and goal from the 22 — and another, incredible way to ruin a trip into the red zone.

But on the next play Baldwin ran down the hash marks from the right slot toward the center of the field devoid of Giants safeties. Wilson didn’t throw his pass so much as he plopped it like he was pitching a penny down a well. Baldwin caught it over his shoulder and his defender for a 22-yard touchdown. The Seahawks had finally scored a touchdown.

Baldwin pointed to the darkening New Jersey sky, then took a knee in a moment of reflection after his score.

The Seahawks gave away two touchdowns in the first half in excruciating ways.

Seattle had drives of 11 and 16 plays in the opening half — which produced a total of zero points. The offense ran 12 plays at or inside the Giants’ 15-yard line, aided by two defensive penalties to extend the drive to nowhere. Wilson threw three jump balls that all of the Northwest has been demanding more of, and two were way wide and over the 6-foot-7 tight end. The third one came on fourth and goal at the New York 1, play 16 on the epic, fruitless drive. That ball was directly onto Graham’s hands and off his chest in the end zone. He dropped it, though Giants cornerback Eli Apple got generously credited for a pass broken up by just being there.

That’s about the time a CBS television camera broadcasting the game caught Baldwin shoving into line coach Tom Cable while appearing to be yelling at someone else, in the direction of Wilson, coach Pete Carroll and the offensive linemen standing a few feet away.

In the second quarter Graham was open from here to Manhattan running near the Giants’ 25. Wilson’s pass hit him on both hands again. And again Graham dropped it. After that he just walked off the field from where the ball landed to the Seahawks’ bench area.

That about summed up Seattle’s first half. The Seahawks gained 222 yards to New York’s 42. But they trailed 7-3. Thomas Rawls lost a fumble in his own territory on the first play of a drive, and two plays later the Giants scored on Eli Manning’s 5-yard pass to Evan Engram.

Seattle’s only points of the half came on a field goal by Blair Walsh to end a 2-minute drive late.

Graham finally got his connection with Wilson and touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Wilson threw the same ball on the same side of the end zone in the same one-on-one matchup out wide with Apple. Graham held on to that pass for a 1-yard touchdown to make it 24-7 — and look a whole lot better for the offense than it mostly was.