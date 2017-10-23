Officially, C.J. Prosise got twice as many plays than thought before he got hurt: two

NEWARK, N.J. C.J. Prosise lasted twice as many snaps before he got hurt again than Coach Pete Carroll or anyone else thought.
Two, not one.
The oft-injured third-down back was listed with two plays on the NFL’s official snaps-count tally from the Seahawks’ 24-7 win at the New York Giants Sunday. I only saw him run into the left flat on a play Russell Wilson threw away from him over the middle, before Prosise re-injured his ankle that had kept him out of the previous two games early in the first half.
“Unfortunately, C.J., first play, tweaked his ankle,” Carroll said after Seattle’s fourth victory in six games this season. “We expected him to play and be a part of it. He had a good, solid week but obviously he wasn’t quite ready.”
Yet again. Sunday was just the 10th time in 24 regular-season and playoff games since the Seahawks drafted him in the third round last year that he was healthy enough to play. And he didn’t play long. J.D. McKissic took his role the remainder of the day, with 23 snaps.
The split of work between rookie Ethan Pocic and Mark Glowinski at left guard replacing Luke Joeckel in the first game since Joeckel’s knee surgery was about 60-40 in favor of Glowinski. Offensive line coach Tom Cable may have gotten more of a 50-50 split if center Justin Britt hadn’t injured his leg in the first half and missed six plays. Pocic was the center for those six plays, meaning Glowinski got six more snaps at left guard than he might otherwise, to his total of 48 out of the offense’s 76 plays.
Then again, perhaps Cable was distracted from keeping their playing time equitable--by wide receiver Doug Baldwin shoving him during a sideline outburst in that first half.
It may have been tough to notice but Austin Davis made his Seahawks debut--by taking a knee in “victory” formation in the 76th and final snap Sunday.
Earl Thomas played all 59 snaps on defense, days after the three-time All-Pro safety missed practices to tend to a personal matter. He told me in the locker room at MetLife Stadium, without detailing the situation, that all is fine now.
Thomas was wearing huge sunglasses with lenses as large and pefectly round as navel oranges at his locker following the win. Some of his teammates were roaring at that.
Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson played 20 snaps with a cast over a broken bone in his right hand.
