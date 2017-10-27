Seahawks “couldn’t stop laughing” at Marshawn Lynch practicing with his high school in Oakland

RENTON Marshawn Lynch is suspended and two seasons removed from Seattle.
Yet he is still making his former Seahawks laugh.
Of course he is.
Seattle’s former cornerstone running back last played for the Seahawks in January 2016, then “retired” last season before signing with his hometown Oakland Raiders for this 2017 season. The NFL suspended Lynch for the Raiders’ game this week at the Buffalo Bills. That was for leaving Oakland’s bench and grabbing an official to earn an ejection last week during a game against Kansas City. Lynch got involved in an on-field fracas that included a fellow Oaklander he considers a cousin, Chiefs and former Washington Huskies cornerback Marcus Peters.
His former Seahawks teammates were assuredly amused at that.
But they were rollin’ Thursday when they saw online how Lynch hasn’t stopped his football during his suspension week.
Lynch posted on his Instagram account a video of him practicing at Oakland Tech High School. That’s where he went to school and played in North Oakland, before going a couple miles up the road to play for the University of California. The clip includes him trucking a kid, and later getting gang-tackled by the excited Tech defense. One lineman is shown finishing off his part in the tackle of his life by pushing off Lynch’s face mask and head to get himself back to his feet.
Seahawks All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner and his teammates were shaking their heads and laughing in admiration over Lynch’s video in the Seahawks’ locker room Thursday before practice.
“Marshawn,” Wagner said, still laughing, “is something else.”
Michael Bennett started his weekly press conference talking about it.
“Y’all see Marshawn Lynch running over everybody at practice? That was funny,” were Bennett’s first words to the media Thursday, after “hello.”
“It looked fun to watch Marshawn do all that stuff. I couldn’t stop laughing. Only he would do something like that.”
Bennett was asked if he would like to practice with his former high school team. He was a defensive lineman at Alief Taylor High School in Houston, during the early 2000s.
“Oh, no,” Bennett said, smiling. “I’d probably knock a lot of quarterbacks out if I could at practice.”
When Lynch was “retired” for that year in 2016, he showed up at a Cal practice and ran for its scout-team offense against the Bears’ defense. In Australia.
That was before the 2016 season opener there Cal played against Hawaii.
That scout team running back though.. #CalBearsInSydney pic.twitter.com/twkpvW9WLm— Cal Football (@CalFootball) August 24, 2016
Of course he did.
Comments