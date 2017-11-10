NFL starts ‘thorough review’ of how Seahawks handled concussion evaluation of Russell Wilson

PHOENIX Russell Wilson missed just one play after the referee sent him out of the game to get a preliminary check for a possible concussion.
After a check about as quick as an NASCAR pit stop, the Seahawks’ quarterback re-entered and finished Seattle’s damaging, 22-16 victory at the Arizona Cardinals.
You aren’t the only one who wonders about that.
The NFL sent to The News Tribune Friday morning a statement that said the league is starting “a thorough review” of whether the Seahawks following NFL concussion protocol before Wilson re-entered the game.
“A thorough review is underway,” the NFL said in its statement. “According to the policy jointed developed by the NFL and NFLPA, if the Concussion Protocol is not properly followed the club is subject to discipline.”
Wilson got hit in the chin by the helmet of Arizona’s Karlos Dansby after throwing a pass in the third quarter Thursday night. Referee Walt Anderson flagged Dansby for roughing the passer.
Then Anderson--and presumably the league-appointed concussion monitor persons stationed in the press box and on each sideline--saw Wilson adjusting his helmet and appearing to feel the side of his head and face. Anderson sent Wilson to the Seahawks’ sideline. After the game the quarterback acknowledged it was to get checked out for any signs of a concussion.
“I got smacked in the jaw pretty good. I wasn’t concussed or anything. I felt completely clear. I was just trying to move my jaw,” Wilson said. “I was laying on the ground for a second trying to move my jaw, and I think Walt thought maybe I was injured.
“I told him I was good, but he said, ‘You’ve got to come off the field.’”
Wilson did. For one play. Austin Davis entered for his second snap this season--the other was a kneel down to end the win over Houston two games ago. Davis handed the ball off to C.J. Prosise. Then Wilson re-entered the game and finished the drive.
After the drive, Seahawks team doctor Edward Khalfayan stood in front of Wilson on the sideline in front of the team’s bench. With the quarterback’s helmet off, the doctor held each side of Wilson’s face along the jaw-bone line for an evaluation. Wilson went into the tent of obscurity for more evaluation. It was brief; he was out of it after maybe a minute or so, and went back to sitting on the bench reviewing his electronic tablet showing Arizona’s defensive alignments.
“Walt made the smart decision, but I was fine. I was 100-percent fine,” Wilson said. “We finally went over the whole concussion stuff and went through every question you could imagine.”
It must have been a rapid-fire Q-and-A.
