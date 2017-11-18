Pete Carroll: No decision on Kam Chancellor beyond him missing Atlanta game

More Videos 2:34 Seahawks DC Kris Richard on Byron Maxwell's return, says Jeremy Lane will start Pause 3:00 Seahawks Wilson says he could barely talk, eat solid food for days because of nearly broken jaw 1:26 Carroll shakes booty (briefly) during Seahawks dance-off 2:35 Pete Carroll on status of Chancellor, Brown looking ahead to Monday night's Atlanta game 2:42 Clark ends late Steilacoom threat as Tumwater advances to semifinals 3:09 He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy 1:40 Will Hilltop change with arrival of light rail? 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:26 Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:33 Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Pete Carroll: Seahawks weight options on whats next for Kam Chancellor The Seahawks’ strong safety hasn’t practiced since he got a neck stinger nerve injury late in last week’s win at Arizona. An NFL Network report says Chancellor is expected to miss the rest of the season. The Seahawks’ strong safety hasn’t practiced since he got a neck stinger nerve injury late in last week’s win at Arizona. An NFL Network report says Chancellor is expected to miss the rest of the season. Gregg Bell gbell@thenewstribune.com

