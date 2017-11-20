See how he doesn’t run: The Seahawks left Thomas Rawls, their lead running back entering this preseason, a healthy inactive for the second time in seven games Monday night against Atlanta.
Thomas Rawls healthy inactive for 2nd time in career, 2nd time in as many months

By Gregg Bell

gbell@thenewstribune.com

November 20, 2017 04:38 PM

SEATTLE

Pete Carroll’s vow to “run the heck out of it” on offense is not including the Seahawks’ lead running back entering this season.

Seattle left Thomas Rawls as a healthy inactive Monday night against Atlanta for the second time in his career--and second time in as many months.

The move shows how far Rawls--and the Seahawks’ running game has fallen--plus how reliant the entire offense is on quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks’ running game was Wilson (the team’s leading rusher with 290 yards, 258 from scrambles on pass calls entering Monday) and running backs Eddie Lacy, J.D. McKissic and Mike Davis. The Seahawks promoted Davis from the practice squad last week when C.J. Prosise went on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain.

Rawls being inactive and rookie Chris Carson, who took Rawls’ lead job at the start of this season, meant the Seahawks’ active backs had gained 220 yards combined through nine games (24.4 yards per game) entering Monday.

The Seahawks entered week 11 of the NFL season ranked 22nd in rushing offense. That is deceiving. Take away Wilson’s yards on the ground and Seattle would have been 32nd, dead last, in the league in rushing.

The Seahawks’ other inactives Monday were expected: strong safety Kam Chancellor (neck injury, unknown future), starting strongside linebacker Michael Wilhoite (calf), offensive lineman Luke Joeckel (recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hamstring), plus defensive tackle Garrison Smith and defensive end Quinton Jefferson (both reserves).

Wilhoite’s absence meant the Seahawks were likely to play more nickel defense with fifth defensive back Justin Coleman.

