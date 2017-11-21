The Seahawks waived three-time All-Pro defensive end Dwight Freeney (93) on Tuesday not even one month after they had signed the 37-year-old future Hall of Famer to help their pass rush.
Pass rush-needy Seahawks waive Dwight Freeney less than a month after signing him

By Gregg Bell

gbell@thenewstribune.com

November 21, 2017 03:19 PM

So much for having a future Hall of Famer and one of the preeminent pass rushers of his era on a Seaahwks defensive line that more than ever needs pressure quarterbacks.

Dwight Freeney’s short time with Seattle is over.

The Seahawks announced Tuesday they waived the three-time All-Pro defensive end and seven-time Pro Bowl selection less than a month after they had signed him.

The move came a day after the 37-year-old Freeney played 17 of 62 defensive snaps in the 34-31 loss to Atlanta. That was down from 41 of 80 plays he had in the previous game, the win at Arizona on Nov. 9.

Freeney’s reduced playing time Monday night was curious. Seattle usually dropped seven defenders into pass coverage to help its depleted secondary. That left the onus on the front four linemen to pressure Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. That’s Freeny’s forte. But the Seahawks sacked Ryan just once in his 28 drop backs, on his final one, and hit him four times. Meanwhile, Atlanta converted nine of its first 12 third downs, the key reason Seattle lost to drop to 6-4.

Freeney leaves with 125 1/2 sacks in his 16-year career that began with him starring for and winning a Super Bowl with Indianapolis from 2002-12. His is 17th on the NFL’s all-time sack list.

He had three sacks in his first two games with the Seahawks, using his famous spin move and moving like he was 27. Teammates and coaches talked about the awe some had having Freeney as a teammate; All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner and others spoke of how much they were learning from him.

He had no sacks in his last two games.

The Seahawks did not make a corresponding move to the active roster, so they have an opening on it for now. The team returns to practice Wednesday for Sunday’s game at San Francisco.

Seattle also released safety Alex Carter from its practice squad.

