Savvy plays by Bobby Wagner, Doug Baldwin break through slog, push Seahawks past 49ers 24-13

SANTA CLARA, Calif. Bobby Wagner got the Seahawks the lead.

Doug Baldwin made sure they kept it.

Wagner’s creative, hustling interception ripping the ball away from a 49ers receiver while on his back set up the game’s first touchdown in the first half. Baldwin’s two remarkably savvy plays led to the two Seahawks touchdowns that broke open the game in the second half.

Russell Wilson’s continued brilliance in improvisational scrambles away from pressure, Jimmy Graham setting two team records and Seattle’s defense handing San Francisco and an overwhelmed quarterback yet again finished off a 24-13 victory at seemingly vacant Levi’s Stadium on a gray, damp Sunday by the Bay.

Wilson was like his team: Maddeningly off, then refreshingly sharp. He started 11 for 24 then completed nine of his next 10 passes in the Seahawks’ ninth consecutive win over their NFC West rivals, including the NFC championship in January 2015 that seems like eons ago.

The Seahawks’ defense pounded 49ers rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard all day--and eventually out of the game. The Seahawks hit Beathard 13 times and sacked him thrice.

Jimmy Garoppolo drew roars from the few remaining fans with 1:07 left when Tom Brady’s former New England backup made his San Francisco debut. That was after Beathard left injured, having completed 22 of 38 passes for 201 yards and Wagner’s interception.

Garoppolo threw for San Francisco’s only touchdown on the game’s final play, making the final score closer than the game was.

Seattle (6-4) was likely to stay one game behind the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC West lead entering next Sunday night’s home game against soaring Philadelphia (10-1). The Rams were leading 23-13 late at home Sunday afternoon over New Orleans.

Graham’s touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter was his eighth this season. All have come in the last seven games, and all in the red zone. Who knew the 6-foot-6 tight end was such a potent red-zone threat?(!)

I won’t mention it was a slant on second and goal from the 1, completed almost three years too late for Seattle.

Graham had eight TD catches in his first two Seahawks seasons combined.

Graham, in the final year of his four-year, $40 million contract, set the Seahawks record for most scores by a tight end in a season--and in a career. His 16 for Seattle is one more than Jerramy Stevens had in the early 2000s.

The game began as most Seahawks ones do this season, as an ugly slog. Seattle lead 7-3 after an underwhelming first half.

Just after halftime, the Seahawks answered San Francisco’s second field goal with their sharpest drive of the game, and Wilson’s two sharpest throws. Baldwin sparked the 71-yard scoring march with a leaping, twisting catch of the scrambling Wilson’s improvisational pass behind him across midfield on third down. Then on a play-action pass, no 49er got near Wilson. That gave him time to throw a dart into Tanner McEvoy’s chest across the middle for a 24-yard gain. It was only the third catch this season for the reserve wide receiver. Wilson lofted his next ball exquisitely over the linebacker and before San Francisco’s closing safety Antone Exum arrived for a 17-yard touchdown to Nick Vannett.

The second-year tight end’s first score of his career put the Seahawks up 14-6 midway through the third quarter.

After the Seahawks’ defense got a three and out, Baldwin made another saving play on third down. Wilson’s pass to him in the end zone was arriving way underthrown. Baldwin then decided to bear hug 49ers cornerback Dontae Johnson, who was inside Baldwin and nearer the ball. After the hug, Baldwin threw up his arms to lobby for a penalty against Johnson. He got it, late from the back judge. Instead of a 38-yard field goal try by recently iffy Blair Walsh, Seattle had first and goal at the 1.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Seattle sent wide receiver Tyler Lockett in motion leaving the 6-foot-6 Graham alone outside right. Wilson’s pitch and Graham’s catch on the 1-yard slant pass for an easy score for a 21-6 lead.

The 49ers entered Sunday 29th in the 32-team NFL in points allowed, at 26 per game. Seattle scored 19* in two games against San Francisco this season, including its rally to a 12-9 win at CenturyLink Field in September.

Early on, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson dominated the line of scrimmage, continually wrecking 49ers offensive linemen and plays. Like they did six days earlier in the narrow home loss to Atlanta, the Seahawks again chose to mostly play seven-man coverages to help their battered secondary. It was again missing Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor, and was also minus rookie starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin because of a concussion. Seattle’s four-man pass rush consistently got through San Francisco’s porous offensive line into the rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard’s face. The Seahawks hit Beathard 10 times in the first half alone and sacked him twice, while rarely blitzing.

The Seahawks scored the game’s first touchdown thanks to Wagner.

The All-Pro middle linebacker made a typically starring play on Beathard’s pass to 49ers wide receiver Trent Taylor in the second quarter. Taylor had the ball in his hands, but Wagner rolled on top of him and ripped the ball from Taylor before tumbling to the turf. That gave Seattle the ball at San Francisco’s 16-yard line.

J.D. McKissic took a pitch around left end for 14 yards before Wilson kept the ball around the same end on a read-option keeper for a 2-yard touchdown.

San Francisco got a 29-yard pass to Taylor in soft zone coverage near the end of the half to set up a 38-yard field goal by Robbie Gould and set the halftime score at 7-3.

Wilson was 8 for 19 for 80 yards and two dropped passes, off the hands of Paul Richardson and Graham. Wilson late and soft on his throw to Lockett when the receiver was open on a backside post route in the end zone. That allowed 49ers cornerback Akhello Witherspoon to break up the pass instead of it being a Seahawks touchdown. He threw an interception on the game’s first play, way underthrowing Graham into the arms of San Francisco’s Eric Reid. It was Wilson’s fifth interception in five games. He threw just three interceptions in his first six games. His passer rating for Sunday’s first half was a meager 32.8.

The lead at the half would have been larger, but Blair Walsh missed his fifth field goal in the last four games. His 48-yard try at the end of the opening drive was a weird line drive that slid wide left of the upright. Walsh began his Seattle debut season 12 for 13 on field goals through seven games. He was 17 for 23 after that miss.