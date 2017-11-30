Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Cliff Avril's neck injury, surgery 'devastating'

"You win, you get good things," says QB Russell Wilson in a video clip posted on his TraceMe account after the players got bumped to First Class on their flight home. Justin Britt, Earl Thomas and Jimmy Graham make jovial appearances.
Now comes a far tougher grind for a battered team that already looks as if it’s gone through one: the next three foes—Eagles, Jaguars and Rams—have a combined record of 25-8.
Russell Wilson is the fastest player in the Super Bowl era to reach the 150 pass TD mark and rush for 3,000 yards (91 games).
"You can't get a ticket for $17 to my house," the defensive end said.
Wagner also had 7 1/2 tackles in the win.
Wagner’s creative, hustling interception and Doug Baldwin’s two big plays on third down set up Seattle’s touchdowns that broke open a close game
Baldwin finished with two catches for 25 yards.
Thomas had five tackles against San Francisco.
Seattle has its veteran cornerback after all, one day after Lane landed on the injury report Saturday as questionable to play.