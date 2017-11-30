Earl Thomas misses practice with new injury. Merely Seahawks’ precaution, or...?

RENTON Will the last healthy member of the “Legion of Boom” please stand up?
That used to be Earl Thomas. But now the three-time All-Pro free safety, the last man standing after season-ending injuries to Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor, has a new injury. The Seahawks listed him with a heel injury. It kept him out of practice Thursday, though that could be a precaution three days before Seattle (7-4) tries to stay in the playoff race against the soaring Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) and their MVP-candidate quarterback Carson Wentz.
#Seahawks practice: Earl Thomas new heel injury; RB Mike Davis (groin), CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion) full participants, suggesting they will start Sun vs PHI @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/0m4NoU3V99— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 1, 2017
The Seahawks--and all of the Pacific Northwest--of course must hope Thomas’ absence Thursday is more of a veteran rest and maintenance day for a sore foot than a heel of a setback to a secondary that can afford no more.
Chancellor was at practice--watching. He talked at length before it started with teammate Michael Bennett. Chancellor is out for the remainder of this season with a neck injury that has the 29-year old’s career in doubt.
Kam Chancellor, out for season with neck injury, talks to teammate Michael Bennett at start of #Seahawks practice Thursday. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/fZjquQ39PZ— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 1, 2017
Bradley McDougald is starting at strong safety for Chancellor. Jeremy Lane has been starting at left cornerback for Richard Sherman, though Byron Maxwell could do that against Philadelphia. Maxwell, in his second go-round with the team, started at right cornerback last weekend’s win at San Francisco while rookie Shaquill Griffin was out with a concussion. Griffin returned to full practice participation Thursday, suggesting he will start at right cornerback as he has for the last two months over Lane. That would free Maxwell to move to left cornerback, for Lane.
Remember, the Seahawks benched Lane from two jobs: right cornerback and inside nickel back, where Justin Coleman now plays. Then last month they traded Lane to Houston, only to have Lane to return to the team and, most damagingly, back onto its salary cap after he failed his physical with the Texans.
The other good injury news besides Griffin’s return was that of running back Mike Davis. The surprise lead back two games ago against Atlanta before he strained his groin was full go on the field for the first time since his injury. That and the way coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell have talked this week about Davis make me think the practice-squad player until three weeks ago will start against the Eagles if he’s healthy as he now appears to be.
J.D. McKissic started last weekend at San Francisco but Eddie Lacy got most of the carries, 17 for 46 yards. Thomas Rawls got on the field for just one play. He’s seemingly forgotten and out of Seattle’s plans.
Davis seems at the top of them.
“We’re anxious to see if he can fit back in, but I can’t tell you until he comes back after a couple of days. We won’t know until the weekend,” Carroll said Wednesday.
“He showed a real spark reading the line of scrimmage (against Atlanta). He showed some creativity that got him some extra space on a couple of runs, and he couldn’t have been more aggressive in the opportunity that he had when he got to go after some guys with the football. And he can catch it, too. All of that. He is very well-rounded and he looked good.
“So as we’re trying to figure it out and maximize the running-game opportunities. We’re going to keep looking to make sure that we’re getting better. The competition remains. It’s on still.”
